In an effort to bolster healthcare and humanitarian support in Syria, Russian forces have recently established three specialized medical clinics in Al-Hasakah city. The clinics, offering services in general, neurological, and internal surgery, have been set up by relocating Russian doctors from their base in Al-Qamishly city to the Al-Low'alou'ah clinic in Al-Hasakah. This strategic move is aimed at expanding medical care to include treatments, medications, and medical examinations for the local residents and those in surrounding rural areas.

Russian Reconciliation Centre's Humanitarian Initiatives

The Russian reconciliation centre, in addition to spearheading healthcare initiatives, has been actively distributing humanitarian aid in various forms across Syrian regions. Notably, in Al-Qassimyeah town of Douma city, located in Rif Dimashq, nearly 300 food baskets were handed out to the inhabitants. Medical services such as medications and medical examinations were also provided to many patients in the town.

Expanding Aid to Educational Institutions and Impoverished Families

The centre's efforts have also extended to educational institutions and financially challenged families. In Afrah village in Rif Dimashq, food baskets were distributed to high-school students and teachers, along with medical-checkup forms. Furthermore, in the Salihiyah Hatla neighbourhood within the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, the centre delivered 300 baskets of humanitarian assistance to impoverished families.

Russia's Broader Engagement in Syria

These actions are part of Russia's broader engagement in Syria, demonstrating a commitment to offering both medical and humanitarian support to various communities. This includes the distribution of essential food products and the establishment of medical centres providing services to locals. The residents have expressed appreciation for the aid and support provided by Russia, pointing towards a positive impact of these initiatives.