en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Rural America’s Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:08 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:26 am EST
Rural America’s Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care

In rural America, home to an estimated 60 million people, the escalating threat of gun violence is taking on a whole new dimension. Unlike their urban and suburban counterparts who can reach Level 1 trauma centers within minutes, rural residents grapple with a harrowing disadvantage: the lack of immediate access to trauma care. This handicap, in the face of rising gun violence, is particularly concerning as efficient medical intervention can often be the difference between life and death.

A Tale of Survival and the Silent Crisis

The tale of Timothy Stephens from Laurinburg, North Carolina, poignantly illustrates this silent crisis. Stephens, victim of a home intrusion, was shot five times. His survival is credited to the specialized training of local medical center surgeons who, despite limited resources, stabilized him for a two-hour journey to Atrium Health in Charlotte. The critical intervention of Dr. Stephen Lanuti at Scotland Memorial in Laurinburg helped Stephens escape the grim fate that many gunshot victims in rural America face.

(Read Also: Ukraine Under Fire: Russian Missile Barrage Marks Escalation in Conflict)

The Stark Disparity in Trauma Care

A 2016 study uncovered a chilling reality – only 24% of rural Americans live within an hour’s drive of a trauma center capable of managing severe gunshot injuries. This stark disparity in trauma care is exacerbated by the fact that rural healthcare facilities often lack the necessary staff and resources to handle such injuries. The Rural Trauma Team Development Course, a brainchild of the American College of Surgeons, hopes to bridge this gap by equipping hospital staff in smaller communities with the skills required to stabilize trauma victims.

(Read Also: Israeli Offensive Displaces Thousands in Gaza, Trump Disqualified from Maine Ballot)

The Rising Tide of Gun Violence

The urgency of such training is underscored by the alarming escalation in gun violence in the U.S. According to an NBC News analysis of CDC data, the rate of gun deaths reached its peak in over 25 years in 2021. The increase in gun violence since the onset of the pandemic has thrown into sharp relief the vulnerabilities of rural areas, where staff shortages and lack of resources can mean the difference between life and death. This surge in violence, coupled with the lack of immediate access to trauma care, has turned rural America into the epicenter of a silent crisis.

Read More 

0
Health United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success

By Quadri Adejumo

Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid

By BNN Correspondents

PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Sche ...
@Health · 30 mins
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Sche ...
heart comment 0
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia

By María Alejandra Trujillo

COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment

By Mazhar Abbas

Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment
Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue
COVID-19 Surge in NSW, The Daily Telegraph’s Subscription Glitch, and Queensland Premier’s Shock Resignation

By Geeta Pillai

COVID-19 Surge in NSW, The Daily Telegraph's Subscription Glitch, and Queensland Premier's Shock Resignation
Latest Headlines
World News
Nathan Eccleston: From Manchester Council Estate to Anfield - An Exclusive Insight
42 seconds
Nathan Eccleston: From Manchester Council Estate to Anfield - An Exclusive Insight
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
8 mins
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
14 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
14 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
17 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
20 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
21 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
21 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
22 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
22 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app