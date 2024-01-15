Running: The UK’s Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits

Running, the seemingly simple act of putting one foot in front of the other, has been embraced by seven million people in the UK. The reasons are manifold and compelling. A recent survey conducted by RunTogether involving 1,100 recreational runners unearthed striking statistics: 78% reported weight loss, and 74% noted an improvement in their mental health due to running.

The Medley of Benefits

Running is much more than a weight-loss tool; it’s a protective shield against age-related decline and a mental health booster. It significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases, acting as a guardian for our cardiac system. Psychologically, it works wonders by mitigating the severity of depression and anxiety, improving stress levels, and uplifting mood.

Ultramarathon runners exhibit fewer carcinomas, heart disease, and diabetes compared to the general population. However, they do face a higher risk of allergies and exercise-induced asthma. It’s another reminder that while running is beneficial, it’s crucial to take precautions and seek medical advice before engaging in long-distance running.

From ‘Exercise Snacks’ to the 80-20 Approach

Emerging concepts like ‘exercise snacks’ have further invigorated the fitness landscape. These are short bursts of intense physical activity that yield similar benefits as longer sessions of moderate exercise. This approach encourages non-exercisers to engage in short sessions of vigorous physical activity, leading to a reduction in ‘all-cause and cancer mortality.’

Another interesting strategy is the 80-20 approach, discovered by exercise physiologist Stephen Seiler. It prescribes 80% of workouts at a slow speed, while the remaining 20% at medium to fast pace. This approach has led to significant improvements in power and speed, better race times for runners, and reduced risk of injuries.

Running in Summer: An Added Advantage

Summer brings its own set of benefits for runners. The longer daylight hours offer greater flexibility in running schedules. Running in broad daylight is safer, and the increased outdoor activity enhances overall safety. Training in the heat can significantly enhance performance, simulating the physiological effects of training at high altitudes, and providing incredible fitness boosts.

In conclusion, running is an accessible, beneficial form of physical activity that promotes cardiovascular health, psychological well-being, and longevity. It is the easiest way to get fit, slim, and healthy. Whether you’re running in the park, on the beach, or even on the spot, it’s an activity that can be done anywhere, anytime.