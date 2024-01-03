en English
Fitness

Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:56 am EST
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running

A recent study published in PLoS ONE by InsideTracker has shed light on the potential health benefits of running. The study, which examined the health biomarkers of over 23,000 runners and 4,400 non-runners, revealed a plethora of intriguing findings.

The Power of Good Cholesterol

Runners were found to have higher levels of HDL, commonly known as ‘good’ cholesterol, compared to non-runners. Moreover, the study established a positive correlation between the volume of running and the level of HDL cholesterol, suggesting that more running could potentially lead to higher levels of ‘good’ cholesterol.

Running’s Impact on LDL Cholesterol and Triglycerides

The benefits of running extended to LDL (‘bad’) cholesterol and triglycerides as well. Runners exhibited more favorable levels of these biomarkers compared to non-runners. However, the study discovered that more running does not necessarily translate to better blood sugar control, as evidenced by the less pronounced difference in fasting glucose levels between the two groups.

Fighting Inflammation

In terms of inflammation markers, runners fared better too. C-reactive protein and white blood cell count, which are indicative of inflammation, were found to be lower among those who ran more. The study also highlighted ferritin, commonly associated with iron levels in athletes, as an inflammation marker, showing lower levels with increased volumes of running.

Obesity, Genetics, and Running

Adjustments for BMI, age, and sex were factored into the study, and it was observed that higher running volumes correlated with lower body weight. The research ventured into the realm of genetics, using polygenic risk scores for obesity. The findings suggested that running could potentially counteract gene variants associated with obesity, offering a promising avenue for future exploration.

Running’s Independent Health Effects

While BMI was found to explain many differences in health biomarkers, it did not explain all. This implies that running likely has independent health effects. The study concluded that a holistic wellness lifestyle, incorporating endurance exercise such as running, could potentially be effective in preventing cardiometabolic disease. With the growing body of evidence reinforcing the health benefits of running, it is clear that this popular form of exercise holds much more than just cardiovascular benefits.

Fitness Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

