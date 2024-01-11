Rune Labs Secures $12M Funding to Revolutionize Parkinson’s Care

Rune Labs, a leading precision neurology software and data firm, has successfully garnered a strategic funding of $12 million. This latest round has escalated the company’s total funding to a significant sum of over $42 million. The investment round was commandeered by Nexus NeuroTech Ventures, with other investors like Eclipse, DigiTx Partners, Moment Ventures, and TruVenturo GmbH also participating.

Boardroom Changes and Product Highlights

Dr. Jordi Parramon, the illustrious CEO and Co-Founder of Nexus NeuroTech Ventures, and former President of Medical Devices at Verily, is set to join the board of directors at Rune Labs. This follows the widespread use of Rune Labs’ groundbreaking software, StrivePD, by Parkinson’s patients and clinicians. Launched in 2021, StrivePD received its FDA clearance in 2022, and is now a cornerstone tool in monitoring Parkinson’s symptoms through the Apple Watch.

Notable Partnerships and Future Endeavours

Rune Labs has forged impactful partnerships with neuroscience trailblazers like BlueRock Therapeutics and Aspen Neuroscience. These alliances aim to bolster Parkinson’s clinical trials. Nexus NeuroTech Ventures, a company devoted to brain disorder technologies, is fully supportive of Rune Labs’ mission to usher in a new era of personalized care for Parkinson’s disease patients.

Transforming Parkinson’s Care with AI

By harnessing the power of generative AI tools, Rune Labs is poised to redefine the Parkinson’s care landscape. By offering accurate symptom readouts and improving patient outcomes, the company is set to deliver personalized patient insights. This vision is underscored by Benjamin Stecher, Chair of the Patient Advisory Board at Rune Labs. Stecher emphasizes that Rune Labs’ technology and data analytics capabilities are essential in enhancing care delivery and therapy development for neurological conditions.