en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Rune Labs Secures $12M Funding to Revolutionize Parkinson’s Care

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST
Rune Labs Secures $12M Funding to Revolutionize Parkinson’s Care

Rune Labs, a leading precision neurology software and data firm, has successfully garnered a strategic funding of $12 million. This latest round has escalated the company’s total funding to a significant sum of over $42 million. The investment round was commandeered by Nexus NeuroTech Ventures, with other investors like Eclipse, DigiTx Partners, Moment Ventures, and TruVenturo GmbH also participating.

Boardroom Changes and Product Highlights

Dr. Jordi Parramon, the illustrious CEO and Co-Founder of Nexus NeuroTech Ventures, and former President of Medical Devices at Verily, is set to join the board of directors at Rune Labs. This follows the widespread use of Rune Labs’ groundbreaking software, StrivePD, by Parkinson’s patients and clinicians. Launched in 2021, StrivePD received its FDA clearance in 2022, and is now a cornerstone tool in monitoring Parkinson’s symptoms through the Apple Watch.

Notable Partnerships and Future Endeavours

Rune Labs has forged impactful partnerships with neuroscience trailblazers like BlueRock Therapeutics and Aspen Neuroscience. These alliances aim to bolster Parkinson’s clinical trials. Nexus NeuroTech Ventures, a company devoted to brain disorder technologies, is fully supportive of Rune Labs’ mission to usher in a new era of personalized care for Parkinson’s disease patients.

Transforming Parkinson’s Care with AI

By harnessing the power of generative AI tools, Rune Labs is poised to redefine the Parkinson’s care landscape. By offering accurate symptom readouts and improving patient outcomes, the company is set to deliver personalized patient insights. This vision is underscored by Benjamin Stecher, Chair of the Patient Advisory Board at Rune Labs. Stecher emphasizes that Rune Labs’ technology and data analytics capabilities are essential in enhancing care delivery and therapy development for neurological conditions.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
8 mins ago
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
In an alarming incident in Gem, Siaya County, a 19-year-old woman identified as Brenda Akiru has been seized by the police for allegedly abandoning her newborn child in a pit latrine in the Onding’ B village. The incident unfurled when the cries of a baby resonated from the latrine, alerting a villager who then informed
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
Rapid Celebrity Weight Loss Sparks Controversy: Medical Professionals Urge Caution
38 mins ago
Rapid Celebrity Weight Loss Sparks Controversy: Medical Professionals Urge Caution
Mexico City's Open-Air Gym: A Model for Urban Wellness Initiatives
52 mins ago
Mexico City's Open-Air Gym: A Model for Urban Wellness Initiatives
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
22 mins ago
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
From Pints to Positivity: Nurse Shares Inspiring Sobriety Journey
25 mins ago
From Pints to Positivity: Nurse Shares Inspiring Sobriety Journey
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
38 mins ago
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda Prepares for a Packed Weekend: FUFA Women Super League and International Summits
8 seconds
Uganda Prepares for a Packed Weekend: FUFA Women Super League and International Summits
Taiwan's Pivotal Elections: A Turning Point in Relations with China
37 seconds
Taiwan's Pivotal Elections: A Turning Point in Relations with China
Uganda Gears Up for 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit
4 mins
Uganda Gears Up for 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
8 mins
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
Labour Party Can Win Without Scotland, Asserts First Minister Humza Yousaf
13 mins
Labour Party Can Win Without Scotland, Asserts First Minister Humza Yousaf
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya's Assault Charge: A Test of Political Accountability
14 mins
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya's Assault Charge: A Test of Political Accountability
ANC's 112th Anniversary Rally: A Beacon for the Year Ahead
20 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary Rally: A Beacon for the Year Ahead
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
22 mins
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success
23 mins
Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 hour
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
1 hour
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
9 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app