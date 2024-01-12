Rugby Player’s Life Saved by Girlfriend’s CPR; Couple Advocates for Widespread Training

In an extraordinary display of resiliency and the power of knowledge, a young rugby player’s life was saved by his girlfriend’s timely CPR efforts. On a quiet evening in August, Morgan MacRae, a 22-year-old rugby player from Peppard, Oxfordshire, was struck by a sudden cardiac arrest. His girlfriend, Kitty Williams, also 22, was quick to respond, using CPR techniques she’d learned at Oxford Brookes University.

Morgan’s Harrowing Ordeal

While in bed, Morgan experienced an ectopic heartbeat, which led to the cardiac arrest. He was unresponsive for 17 agonizing minutes. During this time, Kitty performed CPR on him, guided by a 999 operator’s instructions. Her efforts kept Morgan alive until paramedics arrived and used a defibrillator to successfully resuscitate him. Following this incident, Morgan was fitted with an S-ICD defibrillator implant, designed to prevent any potential future cardiac events.

A Call to Action

In the wake of their harrowing experience, the couple has turned to advocacy, recognizing the critical role that CPR played in saving Morgan’s life. They are actively campaigning for widespread CPR education, starting with local schools. Their aim is to increase awareness of the importance of quick and knowledgeable action during cardiac emergencies. They believe that more people equipped with this life-saving skill can help make the world a safer place.

Back on the Field

Morgan, who had previously won the Henley Hawks’ Young Player of the Year award, has already returned to rugby training. Despite the terrifying ordeal, he is eager to continue playing, placing trust in the medical advice he has been given. His recovery and return to the sport he loves is a testament to the power of timely medical intervention and the resilience of the human spirit.