en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Rugby Player’s Life Saved by Girlfriend’s CPR; Couple Advocates for Widespread Training

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Rugby Player’s Life Saved by Girlfriend’s CPR; Couple Advocates for Widespread Training

In an extraordinary display of resiliency and the power of knowledge, a young rugby player’s life was saved by his girlfriend’s timely CPR efforts. On a quiet evening in August, Morgan MacRae, a 22-year-old rugby player from Peppard, Oxfordshire, was struck by a sudden cardiac arrest. His girlfriend, Kitty Williams, also 22, was quick to respond, using CPR techniques she’d learned at Oxford Brookes University.

Morgan’s Harrowing Ordeal

While in bed, Morgan experienced an ectopic heartbeat, which led to the cardiac arrest. He was unresponsive for 17 agonizing minutes. During this time, Kitty performed CPR on him, guided by a 999 operator’s instructions. Her efforts kept Morgan alive until paramedics arrived and used a defibrillator to successfully resuscitate him. Following this incident, Morgan was fitted with an S-ICD defibrillator implant, designed to prevent any potential future cardiac events.

A Call to Action

In the wake of their harrowing experience, the couple has turned to advocacy, recognizing the critical role that CPR played in saving Morgan’s life. They are actively campaigning for widespread CPR education, starting with local schools. Their aim is to increase awareness of the importance of quick and knowledgeable action during cardiac emergencies. They believe that more people equipped with this life-saving skill can help make the world a safer place.

Back on the Field

Morgan, who had previously won the Henley Hawks’ Young Player of the Year award, has already returned to rugby training. Despite the terrifying ordeal, he is eager to continue playing, placing trust in the medical advice he has been given. His recovery and return to the sport he loves is a testament to the power of timely medical intervention and the resilience of the human spirit.

0
Education Health Rugby
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Outrage Over KCSE Results Triggers Demand for Transparency in Kenya's Education System
A wave of discontent rolled over Transmara West as incensed parents stormed Olereko Secondary School, seeking answers for the unexpected 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results. Tensions flared over the surprising ‘D plain’ grade of a student, widely recognized as the school’s top achiever. This incident has thrown the spotlight on the
Outrage Over KCSE Results Triggers Demand for Transparency in Kenya's Education System
Egypt's Ministries Collaborate to Enhance Technical Education; Parallel Efforts by IBM in Gujarat
15 mins ago
Egypt's Ministries Collaborate to Enhance Technical Education; Parallel Efforts by IBM in Gujarat
CSUMB and Pebble Beach Company Announce $1.4 Million Scholars Program
15 mins ago
CSUMB and Pebble Beach Company Announce $1.4 Million Scholars Program
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
8 mins ago
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
One Giant Leap Australia Ignites Early STEM Engagement with Little Dipper Challenge
8 mins ago
One Giant Leap Australia Ignites Early STEM Engagement with Little Dipper Challenge
CDS General Anil Chauhan Commends NCC Cadets for Their Commendable Efforts in Nation-Building
12 mins ago
CDS General Anil Chauhan Commends NCC Cadets for Their Commendable Efforts in Nation-Building
Latest Headlines
World News
Resham Chaudhary, from Prison to Presidency: Unanimously Elected as Nagarik Unmukti Party President
5 seconds
Resham Chaudhary, from Prison to Presidency: Unanimously Elected as Nagarik Unmukti Party President
Poland's Active Role in Nord Stream Pipeline Investigation
16 seconds
Poland's Active Role in Nord Stream Pipeline Investigation
Australia Mourns as Courageous Mother Loses Battle Against Cancer
37 seconds
Australia Mourns as Courageous Mother Loses Battle Against Cancer
Uganda's National Budget Framework for 2024/2025: An Overview
38 seconds
Uganda's National Budget Framework for 2024/2025: An Overview
Heinrich Klaasen's T20 Mastery Guides Durban's Super Giants to Victory
42 seconds
Heinrich Klaasen's T20 Mastery Guides Durban's Super Giants to Victory
Balanced Nutrition for Optimal Health: Insights from Dietitian Nana Kofi Owusu
59 seconds
Balanced Nutrition for Optimal Health: Insights from Dietitian Nana Kofi Owusu
China Steps Up: Aiding Zambia in its Battle Against Cholera
1 min
China Steps Up: Aiding Zambia in its Battle Against Cholera
Sibling Rivalry and Unity: Brothers in the Africa Cup of Nations
1 min
Sibling Rivalry and Unity: Brothers in the Africa Cup of Nations
Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season
1 min
Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app