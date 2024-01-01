RSAF’s Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year’s Eve

In the early hours of New Year’s Eve, as people around the globe prepared for midnight celebrations, a critical situation unfolded 120 kilometers off the coast of Singapore. A crew member on a cruise liner required urgent medical assistance, prompting the deployment of the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) search-and-rescue unit, Rescue 10. The team sprang into action, their mission clear: to rescue and provide immediate medical aid to the ailing crew member.

Swift Response and Successful Evacuation

The operation commenced around 11 am when Rescue 10 was dispatched. Undertaking their sixth activation in 2023, the team, comprising of aircrew, ground crew, and medical personnel, executed the operation flawlessly. The patient was airlifted to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) onboard an H225M helicopter, conscious throughout the journey. The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) later confirmed the patient’s stable condition, although chose not to divulge further details on the patient’s ailment or identity.

A Glimpse into the High-Stakes Operation

Images of the rescue operation, shared by RSAF on their Facebook page, portrayed the precise and coordinated efforts of the team. The helicopter could be seen landing near SGH, followed by the transfer of the patient on a stretcher. These visuals provided a glimpse into the high-stakes, life-saving missions undertaken by Rescue 10.

A History of Lifesaving Missions

Rescue 10 operates on a 24/7 standby protocol, prepared to respond to emergencies at any moment. The unit has a notable history of similar operations, including the evacuation of a crew member who suffered sudden memory loss on July 19, 2021, and another experiencing chest pains a day later. In 2019, Rescue 10 executed a dramatic rescue of a diver who had been adrift at sea for three days.

The RSAF concluded their report by extending wishes for the patient’s swift recovery and commending Rescue 10’s team for their flawless execution of this mission. Their commitment and readiness to save lives, even on a day typically reserved for celebration, underscores the unit’s unwavering dedication to their duty.