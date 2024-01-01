en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

RSAF’s Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year’s Eve

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:22 pm EST
RSAF’s Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year’s Eve

In the early hours of New Year’s Eve, as people around the globe prepared for midnight celebrations, a critical situation unfolded 120 kilometers off the coast of Singapore. A crew member on a cruise liner required urgent medical assistance, prompting the deployment of the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) search-and-rescue unit, Rescue 10. The team sprang into action, their mission clear: to rescue and provide immediate medical aid to the ailing crew member.

Swift Response and Successful Evacuation

The operation commenced around 11 am when Rescue 10 was dispatched. Undertaking their sixth activation in 2023, the team, comprising of aircrew, ground crew, and medical personnel, executed the operation flawlessly. The patient was airlifted to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) onboard an H225M helicopter, conscious throughout the journey. The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) later confirmed the patient’s stable condition, although chose not to divulge further details on the patient’s ailment or identity.

A Glimpse into the High-Stakes Operation

Images of the rescue operation, shared by RSAF on their Facebook page, portrayed the precise and coordinated efforts of the team. The helicopter could be seen landing near SGH, followed by the transfer of the patient on a stretcher. These visuals provided a glimpse into the high-stakes, life-saving missions undertaken by Rescue 10.

A History of Lifesaving Missions

Rescue 10 operates on a 24/7 standby protocol, prepared to respond to emergencies at any moment. The unit has a notable history of similar operations, including the evacuation of a crew member who suffered sudden memory loss on July 19, 2021, and another experiencing chest pains a day later. In 2019, Rescue 10 executed a dramatic rescue of a diver who had been adrift at sea for three days.

The RSAF concluded their report by extending wishes for the patient’s swift recovery and commending Rescue 10’s team for their flawless execution of this mission. Their commitment and readiness to save lives, even on a day typically reserved for celebration, underscores the unit’s unwavering dedication to their duty.

0
Health Military Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis

By Geeta Pillai

Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery

By BNN Correspondents

Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program

By Saboor Bayat

Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer ...
@Health · 1 min
Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer ...
heart comment 0
Significant Improvements Evident in Province’s Health Care System, Says Minister

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Significant Improvements Evident in Province's Health Care System, Says Minister
Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice’s Sexual Behavior: Stanford Study

By Salman Akhtar

Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice's Sexual Behavior: Stanford Study
COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates

By Sakchi Khandelwal

COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates
2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention

By BNN Correspondents

2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention
Latest Headlines
World News
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
21 seconds
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
48 seconds
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
51 seconds
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
1 min
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
1 min
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
1 min
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer
1 min
Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer
Chad's Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as Prime Minister
2 mins
Chad's Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as Prime Minister
Significant Improvements Evident in Province's Health Care System, Says Minister
2 mins
Significant Improvements Evident in Province's Health Care System, Says Minister
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
18 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
19 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app