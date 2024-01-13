Rozelle Parklands Closure Extended as Asbestos Contamination Widens

Asbestos, a notorious substance linked to grave health ailments like lung cancer and mesothelioma, has once again surfaced in the tranquil environs of Rozelle Parklands. The park, a green oasis amidst Sydney’s bustling inner west, remains sealed off to the public as latest test results, announced on Friday, confirm the presence of this hazardous material in three additional mulch samples.

Unanticipated Spread of Contamination

The contamination has a more extensive reach than originally anticipated. Ten locations within and near Rozelle Parklands, including a children’s playground, have fallen prey to the asbestos-tainted mulch. The areas in question are linked to the Rozelle Interchange project, with the contaminated material discovered in landscaped garden beds adjacent to the road and sidewalks around the Anzac Bridge, Victoria Rd, and City West Link junction.

Bonded Asbestos: A Deceptive Threat

Deemed as low-risk, the type of asbestos found is bonded, a variant that becomes a potential threat only when weathered or disturbed. A total of 85 samples from the park and its surrounding areas were subjected to independent testing, with 13 yielding positive results for traces of bonded asbestos. Despite the unsettling findings, air monitoring of the site has not indicated the presence of airborne particles beyond normal expected parameters.

Public Safety Above All

The alarming discovery has prompted the authorities to take immediate action, prioritizing public safety over all else. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered the removal of the contaminated mulch, with further analysis of targeted samples from other landscaped sites slated for completion over the coming days. The park’s closure continues to safeguard the public as the extent of the contamination is meticulously examined and addressed.