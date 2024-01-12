en English
Health

Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Discovery Spurs Calls for Immediate Action

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Discovery Spurs Calls for Immediate Action

The Rozelle Parklands’ tranquil setting has been marred by a recent revelation that has sent ripples of concern through the community. The discovery of bonded asbestos in the park’s mulch has led to intensified calls for immediate action. This hazardous material, known for causing severe health issues, including cancer, has brought to light the pressing need for comprehensive inspection and decontamination procedures.

Unearthing the Hazard

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is at the forefront of the investigation into the asbestos discovery. The agency has issued a draft Clean Up Notice to Transport for NSW, urging them to remove all contaminated mulch from the site. The EPA’s efforts are not limited to the clean-up alone. It is conducting rigorous sampling and testing to pinpoint the source of the asbestos, collaborating with Transport for NSW to make the park safe for public use as soon as possible. The EPA has maintained that the asbestos is of low risk, yet the investigation remains a top priority.

Urgent Action and Public Safety

The discovery of additional asbestos near a children’s playground has sparked a sense of urgency among local authorities. They are calling for the swift removal of all garden mulch at the Rozelle Parklands site. The five samples found with the potentially hazardous material have triggered demands for substituting the mulch with an organic, verifiably safe material. Signs and barricades now dot the parklands, as authorities work out a plan to remove the mulch, given the fear of wider contamination.

Ensuring Future Safety

An audit report has revealed the presence of contaminants including asbestos, hydrocarbons, and toxic heavy metals in Rozelle Parklands. Bonded asbestos has been found in mulch at seven locations around the park, leading to urgent calls for replacing the mulch. The site remains closed and six-monthly inspections are now mandated to ensure the safety of the capped soil. The contractors responsible for the park, with a history of environmental offences, are now under the EPA’s radar, which has ordered the removal of contaminated mulch from the park.

Health Safety
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

