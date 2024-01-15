Royal Marines Band Member Sues MoD Over Hearing Loss

Corporal Linsey Matthews, a 40-year-old member of the Royal Marines band, is locked in a legal battle with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), seeking over £200,000 in damages for profound hearing loss and related complications she attributes to the military’s alleged negligence. A skilled french horn player and vocalist, Cpl Matthews’ musical prowess and operational capabilities have been notably impaired due to her condition, which includes permanent deafness, tinnitus, and issues with balance.

Contracting Mumps and the Ensuing Complications

In October 2014, Cpl Matthews contracted mumps, a highly contagious disease that can lead to severe complications, especially in adults. This event marked the beginning of her health ordeal, leading to a profound loss of hearing in her left ear. The condition has significantly hampered her musical abilities, affecting her capacity to hear other horn players, and subsequently, her role as a vocalist. Additionally, her military career has taken a hit, with restrictions being placed on her operational capabilities.

Suing the Ministry of Defence

Cpl Matthews alleges that the MoD failed to administer the necessary MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine doses, which could have potentially prevented her from contracting mumps. As a result, she has lodged a lawsuit against the MoD, seeking over £200,000 in damages for the negligence she attributes to the military medical officers. They, she claims, did not ensure she was fully immunized during her service.

The MoD’s Denial of Liability

The MoD, however, has denied any liability in this case. They maintain that Cpl Matthews received mumps vaccinations in 2002 and 2005. Furthermore, they assert that the standard practices in place at the time of her enlistment did not necessitate MMR screening but only mandated a check for rubella.

The case has now escalated to the High Court in London. Here, the scale of the compensation claim and the impact of Cpl Matthews’ condition on her future career are being contested. As of now, no date has been fixed for the full hearing.