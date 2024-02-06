Royal College of Surgeons Slams Sussex Hospitals Trust for 'Culture of Fear'

In an unprecedented turn of events, the esteemed Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) has publicly criticised the University Hospitals Sussex trust, which is responsible for the management of two major hospitals in Sussex, England. The recent review divulged a deeply disturbing 'culture of fear' permeating these healthcare institutions, largely attributed to an atmosphere of bullying and harassment propagated by the executive leadership.

Alarm Bells Ring Over Patient Safety

The review was initiated by the RCS due to burgeoning concerns about patient safety and dysfunctional working practices within the general surgery departments. These allegations followed a series of reports about harassment, intimidation, and the mistreatment of whistleblowers, including two surgeons who were dismissed post their safety concerns raised. The severity of the situation is reflected in the ongoing Sussex police investigation, which is exploring allegations of medical negligence and a potential cover-up, involving over 100 patients and at least 40 deaths between 2015 and 2021.

A Chilling Culture of Fear

The findings of the review are chilling, revealing a workforce intimidated and hesitant to voice concerns due to the fear of reprisals. The report highlights incidents of bullying by the executive leadership team and even accounts of physical assault on trainees by a consultant surgeon.

Further exacerbating the situation are the concerns about patient wellbeing. The review pointed out high cancellation rates, long waiting times, and a higher-than-average mortality rate for abdominal surgery. Despite these glaring issues, the report did acknowledge improvements in learning from past errors, with staff being more engaged and open.