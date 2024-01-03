en English
Health

Routine Maintenance Alters Tap Water Characteristics in Boynton Beach

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:34 am EST
Routine Maintenance Alters Tap Water Characteristics in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach residents are bracing for a noticeable alteration in their tap water’s taste and odor starting January 4, lasting until January 24. This shift, though temporary, comes as the city embarks on a routine maintenance process which involves a modification in the disinfection procedure used to treat drinking water.

Changes in Disinfection Process

Throughout this maintenance period, the city will adjust the water treatment method, a move that might introduce a discernible presence of chlorine in the tap water. Despite the change, the city administration reiterates that this will not trigger any adverse health implications. The water distribution system, they assure, will uphold all federal and state quality standards, ensuring the safety and quality of the water delivered to every household.

Addressing Chlorine Sensitivity

For those residents who might be sensitive to the taste or smell of chlorine, the city has issued a simple solution. By placing an open container of drinking water in the refrigerator, the chlorine is expected to dissipate, reducing its sensory impact.

Special Advisory for Specific Groups

Given the temporary shift in water treatment, special advisories have been issued for certain groups. Users of home dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish, and businesses running fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised to seek professional guidance on operating their equipment during this time. The aim is to ensure that the slight change in water composition does not adversely affect their operations.

The Boynton Beach Water Quality Division remains open for further inquiries and assistance regarding the water quality during this maintenance phase. The city administration encourages those needing more information to reach out via the contact details provided.

Health United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

