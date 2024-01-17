Routine Antibiotic Use in Infants Yields No Significant Mortality Reduction: Study

Administering azithromycin to infants during routine check-ups in Burkina Faso yielded no significant reduction in mortality rates, according to a recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine. This study, part of an ongoing research effort to investigate the effects of routine antibiotic use on child mortality, contradicts earlier findings from the MORDOR trial, which suggested that biannual azithromycin doses could lower mortality by 14.5%.

Details of the Study

The recent study involved 32,877 infants, half of whom received azithromycin. The research, conducted from September 2019 to October 2022, revealed a mere 0.04 percentage point absolute difference in mortality between the treatment and placebo groups. No mortality reduction effects were found in predefined subgroups such as age, sex, and baseline weight. Furthermore, there was no significant difference in adverse events.

Contrasting Results

The researchers were surprised by the contrast between these results and those of past studies. They proposed that mass community-wide antibiotic administration might reduce pathogen transmission, thus contributing to lower mortality rates. However, such effects were not observed with individual-level treatments.

Antimicrobial Resistance

The study also highlights concerns about promoting antimicrobial resistance. It underscores that sample collections for resistance testing are ongoing, indicating a commitment to understanding and mitigating potential risks associated with antibiotic use.