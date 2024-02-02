Rotary Club Sparks Crucial Conversations on Youth Suicide with 'My Ascension' Screening

On Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m., the Rotary Club of West Liberty, in a compelling demonstration of community responsibility, collaborates with the West Liberty Community School District to host a free screening of the documentary 'My Ascension' at the West Liberty High School Auditorium. The event underscores the critical need for mental health awareness, particularly among the community's youth, and serves as a platform for much-needed dialogue on the pressing issue of youth suicide.

Emma Benoit's Story: A Beacon of Hope

At the heart of the event is the story of Emma Benoit, a young woman who transformed her personal tragedy into a source of inspiration for others. The documentary chronicles Benoit's journey from the depths of despair, marked by a self-inflicted gunshot wound that resulted in paralysis, to her ascension as a beacon of hope for those grappling with similar struggles. Ken Brooks, the president of the Rotary Club of West Liberty, expressed pride in the opportunity to spotlight such a powerful narrative. He views the film not just as a tool to raise awareness, but also as a solid call to action for the community to become more attuned to the distress of its young members.

Mental Health: A Community Concern

This film screening is part of a broader commitment by the Rotary Club to address public health crises like youth suicide and foster community welfare. The decision to collaborate with the West Liberty Community School District demonstrates the belief that education institutions play a key role in advocating for mental health. The screening event is designed to be an interactive experience, with a Q&A session planned after the screening. Participants include NAMI, Dr. Chris E. Martin, and other advocates who are deeply invested in mental health issues.

Igniting Crucial Conversations

Brooks envisions the event as a catalyst for important conversations about mental health. He hopes it will act as a springboard for ongoing community support for the mental well-being of the youth. Emphasizing the importance of seeking help during difficult times, he hopes to empower attendees with knowledge and encourage them to become active supporters of mental health awareness. By spotlighting Emma Benoit's story of resilience and advocacy, the Rotary Club of West Liberty aims to inspire hope and promote action, showing that every individual can make a difference in addressing this public health crisis.