Roswell's 'Be There for a Kid' Campaign: Addressing Rising Student Marijuana Use

In Roswell, New Mexico, a surge in marijuana use among students has prompted the city to launch a campaign titled 'Be There for a Kid.' It is an answer to the increasing anxiety, depression, and stress that students face while resuming school in a post-pandemic world. The campaign is the brainchild of Kimberly Rutley from La Casa Behavioral Health and is designed to support the youth in making healthy choices, thereby avoiding substance abuse.

'Be There for a Kid': A Campaign with a Mission

One of the primary objectives of this campaign is to educate adults in Chaves County about the risks associated with cannabis use in children. It emphasizes the influential role adults play in a child's life, especially in stress management. Funded by the Substance Abuse Mental Health Administration, La Casa Behavioral Health has chosen to focus primarily on alcohol and marijuana, given the local data pointing to these substances as the most abused by the youth in the area.

The Importance of Safe Storage and Open Communication

Rutley underscores the significance of safe storage of marijuana and vape pens to prevent access by children. The campaign is not just about education but is also a call to action for adults to become more responsible and involved in safeguarding their children from substance abuse. The 'Be There for a Kid' initiative includes various activities and resources to engage and empower the community in protecting the well-being of the students.

Listening Without Judgement

Another strong message the campaign sends is the need for adults to listen to children without judgment. It recognizes that children are still learning and require guidance. In a world where the pressures and expectations on students are ever-increasing, the campaign highlights the importance of providing a safe space for children to express their concerns and fears. Only then can the adults truly 'be there' for a kid.