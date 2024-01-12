Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions

In a bid to bolster New Year’s resolutions and promote fitness, the Rossendale Leisure Trust is rolling out complimentary 30-minute fitness taster sessions on Saturday, January 13. These sessions, designed to provide a ‘try before you buy’ experience, will be conducted at two of their key locations: Pioneer in Bacup and the Adrenaline Centre in Haslingden.

An Array of Fitness Options

The Trust, renowned for its diverse offerings, will include classes ranging from high impact to low, and from cardio to strengthening exercises. Prospective participants can expect a buffet of choices at the Pioneer location, with cardio exercises, step aerobics, and yoga leading the pack. The Adrenaline Centre in Haslingden, on the other hand, will host spin classes, kettlebells, and body combat, among others.

‘Try Before You Buy’: A Wise Fitness Strategy

Scott Tattersall, the Senior Shift Supervisor at Rossendale Leisure Trust, underscored the significance of this initiative. He believes it empowers individuals to better navigate their fitness journey by allowing them to sample and subsequently select the classes that best align with their fitness goals and preferences.

Booking Made Easy

Those intrigued by the opportunity can easily secure their spots by booking through the links available on the Rossendale Leisure Trust website. This strategy not only simplifies the booking process but also ensures a seamless on-site experience on the day of the event.