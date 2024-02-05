Rose State College's Dental Hygiene Program Offers Affordable Dental Care to Community

Community members in Midwest City, Oklahoma, can now access preventative dental services at discounted rates through Rose State College's Dental Hygiene Program. The college's on-campus dental clinic is the hub for these services, opening its doors during the Spring and Fall semesters.

A Win-Win Initiative

Esmeralda Ornelas, the Director of Dental Hygiene/Dental Assisting at Rose State, shed light on the dual advantage of this initiative. According to Ornelas, not only does it make dental care more affordable for patients, but it also provides invaluable patient care experience to the students. It sets a practical stage for the students to acquire the necessary training for their clinical board exams and licensure.

Procedure and Pricing

The clinic has an initial requirement of a $10 pre-screening for all patients to identify the needed dental procedures. Once the screening is done, a student will schedule the cleaning. The cleaning services are priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 0-12. Interestingly, cleaning services are free for Rose State students, faculty, and staff. The clinic, however, accepts payments only in cash or check.

Range of Services and Referrals

The Dental Hygiene Clinic offers a broad spectrum of services, including teeth cleaning, dental X-rays, fluoride treatments, sealants, oral cancer screening, and preventative education. Each semester, the clinic aims to serve 250-300 patients. However, the clinic does not offer restorative care like fillings or root canals. Patients requiring such services are referred to a list of providers associated with Rose State. For appointments, individuals can either call the clinic or visit Rose State's website for more information.