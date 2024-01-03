en English
Health

Roscoe, the Cat From Los Angeles, Prescribes Catnip for Owner’s Migraine in Viral TikTok Video

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Roscoe, the Cat From Los Angeles, Prescribes Catnip for Owner’s Migraine in Viral TikTok Video

In a viral TikTok video that has warmed hearts and sparked discussion, a Los Angeles cat named Roscoe seems to have found a unique way to aid his owner, Jessie Massoudi, during a severe migraine. Roscoe, trained to communicate using vocal buttons, pressed the buttons labeled ‘head’ and ‘catnip,’ implying he was prescribing catnip to Massoudi, who suffers from pseudotumor cerebri—a condition that imitates a brain tumor and results in intense headaches.

Roscoe, The Empathetic Cat

Roscoe‘s actions, captured on CCTV footage, have drawn attention to the potential emotional intelligence of felines. The cat, rather than indulging in the pile of catnip offered to him, chose to focus on pressing the buttons and observing Massoudi, indicating an understanding of her distress and a desire to help. The video, shared on Roscoe’s dedicated TikTok page (@roscoesqueaks), has been viewed over 788,000 times, with viewers expressing admiration for the cat’s apparent intelligence and concern.

The Therapeutic Power of Catnip

More than just a playful stimulant for cats, catnip, scientifically known as Nepeta cataria, has been cited for its potential therapeutic benefits for humans. It is said to help relieve headaches, induce sleep, and alleviate anxiety. Some users prepare catnip-infused tea for these purposes. However, the effectiveness of catnip as a treatment for Massoudi’s condition has not been scientifically validated.

Internet Reactions and Ongoing Discussions

The internet community has embraced this heartwarming story, praising Roscoe’s intelligence and restraint. The incident has sparked conversations about animal intelligence, the potential therapeutic properties of catnip, and the deep bonds that can form between pets and their owners. As viewers engage in these discussions and share their amazement, the video continues to attract attention, garnering likes and comments from users across the globe.

Health Pets United States
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

