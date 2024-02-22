Rome, NY Welcomes Groundbreaking Healthcare Expansion: A New Era for Rome Health

As the first rays of spring sunshine warm the earth, an equally bright future is being laid down in Rome, New York. Rome Health has embarked on a transformative journey, breaking ground on a new intensive care unit and the Kaplan Center for Surgical Services. It's a project that not only promises to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the region but also stands as a testament to the power of community and innovation.

A Bold Vision for the Future

The foundation of this ambitious $45.7 million venture is currently taking shape, with early month weather conditions favoring the commencement of site excavation and footings installation. Spanning 30,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art addition is designed to elevate patient and family experiences, fostering an environment where healing is paramount, and care delivery reaches new heights of efficiency and compassion. The project, slated for completion in the summer of 2026, has been made possible through a mix of over $29 million in public funds and private donations, including a significant New York State grant and ARPA funds. Rome Health is on the verge of reaching its fundraising target, a milestone that underscores the community's commitment to advancing healthcare.

Partners in Progress

At the heart of this endeavor are collaborations that epitomize the spirit of innovation. Rome Health has joined forces with King + King Architects and Hayner Hoyt Corporation, drawing on their expertise in design and construction to bring this vision to life. The project aims to replace outdated operating rooms and intensive care units with facilities that reflect the latest in medical technology and patient care philosophy. This includes the addition of four new operating rooms, two procedural rooms, and a nine-bed intensive care unit. Furthermore, the renovation will enhance pre-operative and post-operative care spaces, ensuring a seamless and supportive patient journey from start to finish.

A Community's Health, Reimagined

The impact of this project extends far beyond the confines of its construction site. For the residents of Rome, NY, and surrounding areas, the new intensive care unit and Kaplan Center for Surgical Services represent a beacon of hope and a promise of improved healthcare access and quality. The partnership of public funding and private philanthropy in bringing this project to fruition speaks volumes about the collective resolve to prioritize health and well-being in the community. As Rome Health forges ahead, nearing its fundraising goal, it's clear that this endeavor is more than just a construction project; it's a leap towards reimagining and reshaping the future of healthcare in Rome, New York.

With an unwavering commitment to excellence and community service, the new facilities at Rome Health are poised to set a new standard in healthcare delivery. As the project progresses towards its 2026 completion, it will continue to embody the aspirations of a community dedicated to fostering an environment where health and healing thrive. The groundbreaking of the intensive care unit and Kaplan Center for Surgical Services marks the beginning of a new chapter for Rome Health, one that promises to be as bright as the early spring sunshine that set the stage for its inception.