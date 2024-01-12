Rome, NY on High Alert as Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks Three Residents

In the city of Rome, New York, a harrowing incident has unfolded. A potentially rabid fox has attacked three individuals, stoking fear among the populace. The incidents took place along the serene landscape of the Mohawk River and east of the bustling Black River Boulevard on the morning of January 12.

The Fox Still at Large

The Oneida County Health Department has issued an urgent warning, informing that the fox is still at large. The Rome Police Department is working tirelessly, using all available resources in an attempt to locate the animal. The fox, with its unpredictable behavior, poses a significant threat to public safety.

The Victims and Treatment

The victims of the attack are currently under medical care, receiving treatment to ward off the potential threat of rabies. The health department is impressing upon anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the fox to immediately seek medical attention. It cannot be overemphasized how crucial immediate treatment is, given the fatal nature of rabies.

Public Advisory

The health department is urging residents to stay vigilant and report the incident by calling 315-798-5064. Sightings of the fox should be reported to the Rome Police Department at 315-339-7780. The health department has not confirmed if there have been any other attacks or exposures to animals by this fox. However, the public is advised to stay clear from any animals displaying unusual behavior.