en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure

Legendary rocker Roger Daltrey, frontman of The Who, has ignited a thought-provoking conversation on mortality, societal progress, and the potential benefits of assisted dying. At the age of 79, Daltrey has openly considered the possibility of assisted death, going so far as to express support for Dame Esther Rantzen’s decision to join Dignitas, an internationally recognized assisted dying organization. The singer’s contemplation comes not from a current health crisis, but from a desire to prevent becoming a burden to those he loves, should he be diagnosed with a terminal illness such as stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The Intersection of Mortality and Society

Daltrey’s reflections extend beyond his personal health, delving into the societal implications of an aging population. He has expressed a belief that the older generation, himself included, could be obstructing the progress of the younger generation. Paradoxically, he suggests that the death of older individuals might serve a greater societal good, accelerating the pace of innovation and progress.

A Skeptical Outlook on Cancer Cure

Adding a layer of cynicism to his reflections, Daltrey voiced doubts about the potential discovery of a cancer cure. He proposed that a definitive cure could potentially leave swathes of scientists unemployed, leading him to question whether these professionals would be willing to put themselves out of work. This skepticism adds a complex dimension to the dialogue surrounding medical research and its implications.

Ready to Depart: A Close Encounter with Death

Daltrey’s brush with death in 2015, due to viral meningitis, has had a profound effect on him. It has led him to feel prepared for his eventual departure, reinforcing his support for assisted dying. His willingness to discuss such a sensitive topic with candor and thoughtfulness is likely to stimulate further discourse on the subject of mortality and society’s relationship with it.

0
Health Society
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
Bradley Olson’s tale of weight loss is a saga that resonates with millions. A lifelong struggle with food cravings, strict dieting, rigorous exercise regimens, and the painful reality of weight regain. His journey took a new turn with the introduction of a new appetite-suppressing ‘wonder drug’ that allowed him to shed 40 pounds without requiring
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
20 mins ago
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
20 mins ago
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
Hospitalized US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Continues Duties Amidst Controversy
4 mins ago
Hospitalized US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Continues Duties Amidst Controversy
David Marsh, Father of TV Star Kym Marsh, Succumbs to Prostate Cancer
6 mins ago
David Marsh, Father of TV Star Kym Marsh, Succumbs to Prostate Cancer
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
18 mins ago
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Latest Headlines
World News
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
49 seconds
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
51 seconds
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
2 mins
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
2 mins
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
2 mins
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
3 mins
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
3 mins
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
3 mins
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
Travis Kelce’s Foundation Helps Rebuild Longtime Kansas City Resident’s Home
3 mins
Travis Kelce’s Foundation Helps Rebuild Longtime Kansas City Resident’s Home
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
39 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app