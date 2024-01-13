Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future

Rock legend Roger Daltrey, frontman of the famed band The Who, has recently shared his acceptance of death and the impermanence of life. In an interview with The Times, the 79-year-old icon opened up about his outlook on mortality and legacy, a perspective shaped by his fulfilled dreams and the security of his family. Daltrey’s candid contemplations come in the wake of a series of health challenges, the most severe of which was a battle with viral meningitis in 2015.

The Serenity of Acceptance

“I’m ready to go at any time,” Daltrey stated, his words echoing a tranquility often unseen in discussions of mortality. The rockstar’s serene acceptance stems from the satisfaction of having seen his dreams come to fruition and the comfort of knowing his family’s well-being. His reflections on death are not marred by fear or regret, but rather imbued with a peaceful resignation to the inevitable.

Assisted Dying: A Consideration

Daltrey’s musings also ventured into the topic of assisted dying, an issue that has been in the public eye due to TV presenter Esther Rantzen’s recent decision. Rantzen, who is battling stage 4 lung cancer, joined Dignitas, an organization that offers physician-assisted deaths for the terminally ill. Daltrey asserted that he would contemplate the option of assisted dying if he were to become a burden. He recounted the story of a friend who chose a peaceful passing over undergoing chemotherapy for stage 4 pancreatic cancer, further highlighting his open-minded approach to end-of-life choices.

The Who’s Musical Future

In a separate interview with NME, Daltrey also touched upon the future of The Who’s musical journey. Despite the critical acclaim received for their 2019 album ‘WHO’, it did not match the commercial success of their earlier work. Daltrey recognized that their fanbase, spanning a wide age range, leans towards the band’s classic hits. He indicated that he and bandmate Pete Townshend are unlikely to continue recording, focusing instead on catering to their audience’s preferences during tours. The forthcoming Teenage Cancer Trust shows in March might mark the end of an era for the band, Daltrey hinted, intertwining the band’s future with his personal reflections on life and death.