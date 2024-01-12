en English
Business

Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., a leading global biotechnology company founded in 1962, has unveiled a revolutionary product – the AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit. This innovative detection tool is set to play a crucial role in the biopharmaceutical industry as it enables the assessment of the purity of biological therapeutics, gene therapy vectors, and vaccine preparations.

Serratia Marcescens Endonucleases Detection

The AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit is specifically designed to detect Serratia marcescens endonucleases such as Benzonase, DENARASE, and Turbonuclease. These endonucleases can degrade nucleic acids, potentially compromising the quality and safety of biopharmaceutical products. Therefore, the ability to accurately detect their presence is vital for the industry.

Enhanced Efficiency in Bioprocessing Workflows

The kit offers sensitive and robust quantitation of residual endonucleases, providing a broad dynamic range of 0.03-20 ng/mL. This wide range, coupled with minimal incubation times, significantly enhances the efficiency of bioprocessing workflows. The AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit stands as a testament to Rockland’s commitment to developing high-quality products and impurity detection tools for bioprocessing.

Reliable and Reproducible Results

The AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit employs a sandwich ELISA format, utilizing Rockland’s proprietary antibodies and detection methods to ensure accurate and reproducible results. Rockland’s expertise in antibody and immunoassay development ensures the reliability and traceability of its analytical tools, which are foundational to the development of cell, gene, and RNA therapies. Rockland’s Chief Commercial Officer, Terri Poole, emphasized that this development aligns with Rockland’s commitment to providing high-quality products.

With the introduction of the AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit, Rockland continues to expand its services, providing antibodies, assays, and supporting reagents to ensure biopharmaceutical product quality throughout the bioprocessing stages, from early development to final product.

Business Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

