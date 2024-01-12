Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study

In an intriguing intersection of health habits and music preferences, a survey by Tebra has revealed a correlation between the two, providing unique insights into the music that Americans prefer to listen to in waiting rooms, especially in doctor’s offices. The study, which was conducted among 1,002 Americans, showed that rock music reigns supreme in the waiting room ambiance, with an impressive 58 percent of participants identifying as rock fans.

Rock Rules the Waiting Room

Pop music followed closely behind rock, garnering the favor of half of the respondents. However, the charm of metal music appeared to be lost on the majority, with only 15 percent claiming to be fans. It was, in fact, marked as the least preferred genre, with a substantial 31 percent of respondents indicating that they’d least like to hear metal music while waiting for their turn at the doctor’s.

Most Played Tracks in Medical Waiting Rooms

Digging deeper, Tebra analyzed Spotify playlists linked to search terms like ‘doctor’s office’ and ‘waiting rooms’ to determine the most-played songs in these medical waiting rooms. The track that emerged at the top of the list was ‘Don’t Stop Believin” by Journey, which has managed to retain its popularity and cultural impact over the years, becoming a staple at parties, karaoke nights, and concerts.

Music Preferences and Health Behaviors

Interestingly, the study also drew correlations between music preferences and health behaviors. It was noted that fans of metal music were among the least healthy and were more likely to skip doctor’s visits. On the other hand, country music fans were reported as the healthiest demographic, demonstrating the fascinating interplay between our music choices and our health habits.