Health

Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST
In an intriguing intersection of health habits and music preferences, a survey by Tebra has revealed a correlation between the two, providing unique insights into the music that Americans prefer to listen to in waiting rooms, especially in doctor’s offices. The study, which was conducted among 1,002 Americans, showed that rock music reigns supreme in the waiting room ambiance, with an impressive 58 percent of participants identifying as rock fans.

Rock Rules the Waiting Room

Pop music followed closely behind rock, garnering the favor of half of the respondents. However, the charm of metal music appeared to be lost on the majority, with only 15 percent claiming to be fans. It was, in fact, marked as the least preferred genre, with a substantial 31 percent of respondents indicating that they’d least like to hear metal music while waiting for their turn at the doctor’s.

Most Played Tracks in Medical Waiting Rooms

Digging deeper, Tebra analyzed Spotify playlists linked to search terms like ‘doctor’s office’ and ‘waiting rooms’ to determine the most-played songs in these medical waiting rooms. The track that emerged at the top of the list was ‘Don’t Stop Believin” by Journey, which has managed to retain its popularity and cultural impact over the years, becoming a staple at parties, karaoke nights, and concerts.

Music Preferences and Health Behaviors

Interestingly, the study also drew correlations between music preferences and health behaviors. It was noted that fans of metal music were among the least healthy and were more likely to skip doctor’s visits. On the other hand, country music fans were reported as the healthiest demographic, demonstrating the fascinating interplay between our music choices and our health habits.

Health Music United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

