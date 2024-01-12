Rochester Mayor Calls for Investigation after Disturbing Ambulance Incident

In a striking incident that has stirred up Rochester, New York, a video recently made public documents the alleged mistreatment of a local man who was asked to exit an ambulance and subsequently left unattended for over two minutes. The episode transpired on November 30, and the video was released this past Thursday, shedding light on the disturbing events.

Mayor Demands Answers

Mayor Malik Evans, upon learning of the incident, demanded immediate answers and action. The individual in question, who had been experiencing breathing difficulties, was being transported to the hospital in an AMR ambulance. Reportedly, the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) on board called for police intervention, instructing the man to exit the ambulance and wait for another unit. During the interim, the man fell off from a bench, receiving no immediate aid.

The Man’s Struggle

The harrowing video captures an exchange wherein the distressed man communicates his struggle to breathe. In response, an EMT narrates an account of the man’s alleged aggressive behavior and his demand for oxygen. Tragically, the man passed away approximately a month later due to health complications. While there is no assertion that his death was directly tied to the ambulance incident, the incident has sparked widespread concern and outrage.

City’s Response

Upon being informed of the incident by the man’s family on Tuesday, Mayor Evans highlighted the importance of treating all city residents with humanity and due care. The City of Rochester has since issued a letter and subpoena to AMR, seeking further information. Simultaneously, Rochester Police Chief David Smith has launched an internal investigation into the incident. Striving for transparency, Mayor Evans briefed the city council and held a press conference, even though all the details surrounding the incident are yet to be uncovered.