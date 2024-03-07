Rochdale Dad and Youth Football Coach Battles Leukemia with Community Support

Kyle Dearden, a 31-year-old dad and football coach from Littleborough, Rochdale, faced a life-changing diagnosis after months of fatigue led to the discovery of myeloid leukemia. Initially suspected to have pneumonia due to his symptoms and past medical history, further tests revealed alarmingly high white blood cell counts, confirming the devastating condition.
Dearden, who dedicates his time to coaching young footballers at Sapere Aude Football Academy, including his seven-year-old son Parker, has been met with an overwhelming wave of support from the local community and the football club. Amid processing his diagnosis, Kyle finds solace in the solidarity shown by friends, family, and the football community.
Community Rallies Behind Kyle
The diagnosis of leukemia has prompted Dearden's brother, Chadd, to initiate a GoFundMe campaign to cover costs of treatments not provided by the NHS, including Vitamin C and IV Therapy at Positive IV in Rochdale. Chadd has also organized a fundraising walk from Rochdale to Blackpool, while Sapere Aude Football Academy plans a 24-hour walk at Hollingworth Lake to gather support and funds for Kyle's fight against the disease.
Alternative Treatments and Hope
In addition to starting chemotherapy, Kyle is undergoing private treatments aimed at bolstering his immune system to better handle the chemotherapy and potentially extend his life. His regimen includes high-dosage Vitamin C treatments and hyperbaric chamber therapy, demonstrating Kyle's determination to return to coaching and normal life as swiftly as possible.
Unwavering Support and Future Outlook
The community's response has been nothing short of heartwarming, with more than £7,000 raised towards a £10,000 goal. This support underscores the impact Kyle has had on his community through his dedication to youth football coaching and the strong bonds he has formed over the years. As he embarks on his treatment journey, the collective backing from his loved ones and the wider community provides a beacon of hope and strength.
Kyle Dearden's battle with leukemia is a testament to the power of community support and the resilience of the human spirit. As he faces this challenge, the shared goal of his recovery unites those around him, serving as a profound reminder of the difference kindness and solidarity can make in someone's life.