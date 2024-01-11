Robust Growth and Increased Investment Propel India's Healthcare Sector

India's healthcare sector is experiencing a robust growth, propelled by several factors including rising incomes, extended health insurance coverage, increased government spending, and an enhancement in pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity spurred by the Covid-19 pandemic. This significant growth is drawing substantial capital investment, with private equity deals and stock market valuations reflecting a heightened interest in private hospitals.

Advertisment

Revival in Healthcare Investment: A Global Trend

The revival in healthcare investment is a global trend, with the Asia-Pacific region, and India in particular, attracting considerable attention. India's growth in healthcare is supported by macroeconomic trends and changes in both consumer and producer behavior. Policy reforms are facilitating capital investments in healthcare infrastructure and services. As incomes grow, consumers are inclining towards larger private hospitals. Public healthcare spending is also on the rise, and owners of hospital chains are increasingly willing to cede control to expand and modernize their facilities with new technologies.

India's Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: A 'China Plus-One' Strategy

Advertisment

India's increased production of Covid vaccines and adoption of a 'China Plus-One' strategy by global biopharmaceutical companies are expected to boost the country's generic drug output. The government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes further support the pharmaceutical industry, which benefits from a deep talent pool and a strengthening ecosystem. The healthcare sector, encompassing hospitals, diagnostics, medical devices, and drug trials, is rapidly expanding to meet the needs of India's youthful population.

Industry Consolidation and Future Prospects

As the industry matures and demographics change, increased capitalization is likely to lead to industry consolidation. To maintain its position in healthcare, India will need to develop expertise in microbiology to produce biologics, which are becoming increasingly important in medicine. India's continued leadership in generic drug production, particularly for large molecule drugs, is essential for it to provide comprehensive healthcare services. India's healthcare industry's projected value is expected to reach $37 billion by 2030.

Addressing the need for competent and committed professionals in the industry, Max Healthcare and IIM Kashipur have collaborated to offer a Post Graduate Executive Programme in Hospital Management. This programme aims to equip aspiring healthcare professionals with the necessary knowledge, skills, and managerial expertise to excel in the challenging field of hospital management, reflecting the commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.