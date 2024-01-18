Robinson Brothers Adopts INBS's Innovative Fingerprinting Drug Screening System

Robinson Brothers, a prominent chemical manufacturer based in the UK, has adopted the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System developed by Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS). The revolutionary system is non-invasive, portable, and cost-effective, facilitating more flexible and less intrusive in-house drug testing.

A New Era in Drug Testing

The Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System leverages the sweat from fingerprints to screen for drug use, delivering results in under ten minutes. This innovative approach enables Robinson Brothers to conduct the same volume of tests at around half the cost, making it a highly cost-effective solution. Its primary targets include common workplace drugs such as opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis.

24/7 Flexibility and Efficiency

Robinson Brothers operates a round-the-clock chemical manufacturing operation, and the flexibility offered by sweat-based drug testing is highly valued. The HR team can now perform random and for-cause tests more efficiently, serving as a visual deterrent and bolstering the company's drug and alcohol policy. The company found the previously outsourced drug testing provision inadequate to meet its requirements. The adoption of the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System has effectively addressed these issues.

Revolutionizing Portable Testing

INBS envisions its technology as a game-changer in portable testing with broader application potential across various fields. The company is also exploring additional uses for its biosensor platform, which could cater to up to 130 indications. This forward-looking vision includes the development and commercialization of its drug and diagnostic tests, partnerships, and regulatory approvals, albeit with potential risks and uncertainties.