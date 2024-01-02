Robeson County: A Balance of Progress and Challenges

Robeson County in North Carolina, basking in the glory of a thriving business climate, has witnessed an upward curve in the employment sectors of Manufacturing, Health Care, and Education in 2023. This positive trajectory is an outcome of the county’s strategic geographical location and the flourishing state business economy, laying a promising foundation for continued growth in 2024.

A Glance at the Migration Trend

According to the U-Haul Growth Index report of 2023, Texas magnetized the majority, becoming the most favored state for migration for the second consecutive year. The state welcomed over 668,000 newcomers from different states. On the contrary, California experienced the largest net loss of one-way movers, with more than 817,000 individuals bidding farewell to the state in 2022.

States Showing Notable Changes

The report also highlighted significant increases in one-way rentals into Arkansas, Wyoming, Vermont, Washington, Delaware, and South Dakota. Conversely, the states of Oregon, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri, and Indiana recorded the most substantial drops.

Challenges on the Home Front

Despite these optimistic developments, Robeson County faces a set of challenges. The federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe is yet to see the light of the day. The county Department of Social Services is grappling with violations and a lack of state enforcement power. A recent surge in gas prices further adds to the county’s pile of issues. On the bright side, the Lumbee Tribe conducted a controlled burn in December, signifying cultural importance and marking the Winter Solstice.

Political Landscape and Public Health

With the March 5 primaries looming, political tensions are palpable, and there is a strong appeal to voters to focus on substantive issues rather than diving into negative campaigning. In the health sector, the CDC has emphasized the necessity for seniors to get vaccinated against flu, COVID-19, and RSV. The spirit of benevolence is alive in the county, with charitable efforts, particularly during the festive season, reflecting the community’s generosity.

Encouraging Public Discourse

Residents are encouraged to voice their opinions through suggestions for the Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down column, thereby fostering a healthy public discourse. It is a testament to the county’s commitment to acknowledging and addressing its challenges while celebrating its achievements and striving for continued growth.