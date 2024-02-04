Robbie Williams Playfully Grapples with 'Manopause' as he Nears 50

In a candid interview, acclaimed singer and performer, Robbie Williams, playfully claimed to be grappling with the 'manopause' as he nears the milestone of his 50th birthday on February 13. Known as the former member of Take That, Williams has always been noted for his dynamic personality and exuberant performances. However, as he prepares to cross into his fifth decade, the singer has noticed a decline in his 'natural good stuff,' a phrase he uses to describe the waning of energy and vitality associated with aging.

Humour in the Face of Aging

Williams is married to the model, Ayda Field, and the couple shares four children. As he discussed his journey towards aging, Williams employed humor to lessen the gravity of the situation. He likened his symptoms to those experienced by women during menopause, coining the term 'manopause' to encapsulate his personal experience with growing older. The singer expressed feeling less animated and energetic, acknowledging these changes as an inevitable part of the aging process.

'Manopause': A Light-Hearted Perspective on Aging

In describing his 'manopause,' Williams suggested that men also undergo a phase of physical and emotional transition akin to menopause. Characterizing this period as a decrease in natural energy and enthusiasm, he humorously attributed these changes to a depletion of beneficial hormones or elements that once kept him feeling youthful and spirited.

Reflections on Mental Health

In the interview, Williams also touched upon his past struggles with addiction and mental health. He spoke about experiencing fluctuations in his mental state, describing it as a 'semi-bipolaresque' condition. While he clarified that he is not bipolar, he acknowledged the existence of good and bad days in his life. The singer's open discussion of his mental health adds another layer to his experience of 'manopause,' thereby painting a holistic picture of his journey towards aging.