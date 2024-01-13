en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Rob Lowe’s Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
Rob Lowe’s Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood

Hollywood actor Rob Lowe, at the prime age of 59, recently shared his personal essentials for maintaining his health and appearance in an interview with USA Today. Lowe, known for his youthful appearance and energetic performances, highlights the importance of getting ample sleep. In fact, he claims he would take 12 hours if possible, and has even had his Cadillac Escalade SUV modified to allow comfortable rest between projects.

Adherence to a Low-carb, High-protein Diet

As a spokesperson for the Atkins diet since 2018, Lowe emphasizes his strict adherence to a low-carb, high-protein diet. This nutritional strategy, he says, is largely responsible for his continued fitness and agility despite his advancing years. The actor’s diet plan complements his sleep routine, keeping him in optimal shape for the demanding world of Hollywood.

33 Years of Sobriety

Lowe also discusses his 33 years of sobriety, which he considers a significant contributor to his health and longevity. He points out not only the health advantages of avoiding alcohol but also the caloric benefits, which indirectly aid in maintaining his physical fitness. His sobriety, he underscores, is a choice that has brought him true happiness and fulfillment.

Gratitude: A Cornerstone of Lowe’s Routine

Each day, Lowe practices gratitude by starting with a prayer and a gratitude list. This list includes consistent elements like family, health, sobriety, his four dogs, and the joy of his work. This practice, he believes, plays a pivotal role in maintaining his overall wellbeing and mental health. The author of the article also shares his own sleep habits and highlights the positive impact of reducing alcohol intake and maintaining a daily gratitude list on his health.

0
Health Hollywood Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
In a crucial move to strengthen its emergency response capabilities, Arnot-Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, New York, has secured a FEMA grant of over $2.6 million for advanced emergency generators. This strategic upgrade will significantly bolster the hospital’s resilience during severe weather emergencies and power outages. FEMA Grant to Fund Emergency Power System Enhancement The
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 mins ago
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Dr. Amanda Hanson Highlights Harmful Habit of Victim Mentality in Relationships
12 mins ago
Dr. Amanda Hanson Highlights Harmful Habit of Victim Mentality in Relationships
WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States
4 mins ago
WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
6 mins ago
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
Erewhon's Celebrity-Endorsed Smoothies: A Nutritional Red Flag Raised
7 mins ago
Erewhon's Celebrity-Endorsed Smoothies: A Nutritional Red Flag Raised
Latest Headlines
World News
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
1 min
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
LSU Gymnastics Triumphs Over Ohio State: A Display of High-Caliber Performances
1 min
LSU Gymnastics Triumphs Over Ohio State: A Display of High-Caliber Performances
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
3 mins
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations
3 mins
Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations
Fred Warner Tops 2023 NFL All-Pro Selections, Leading Utah's Strong Presence
4 mins
Fred Warner Tops 2023 NFL All-Pro Selections, Leading Utah's Strong Presence
WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States
4 mins
WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States
Ish Sodhi's Spectacular Catch Sparks New Zealand's Victory Over Pakistan
4 mins
Ish Sodhi's Spectacular Catch Sparks New Zealand's Victory Over Pakistan
Balyko Dominates at ONE Championship, Secures $10,000 Bonus
5 mins
Balyko Dominates at ONE Championship, Secures $10,000 Bonus
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
6 mins
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app