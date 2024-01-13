Rob Lowe’s Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood

Hollywood actor Rob Lowe, at the prime age of 59, recently shared his personal essentials for maintaining his health and appearance in an interview with USA Today. Lowe, known for his youthful appearance and energetic performances, highlights the importance of getting ample sleep. In fact, he claims he would take 12 hours if possible, and has even had his Cadillac Escalade SUV modified to allow comfortable rest between projects.

Adherence to a Low-carb, High-protein Diet

As a spokesperson for the Atkins diet since 2018, Lowe emphasizes his strict adherence to a low-carb, high-protein diet. This nutritional strategy, he says, is largely responsible for his continued fitness and agility despite his advancing years. The actor’s diet plan complements his sleep routine, keeping him in optimal shape for the demanding world of Hollywood.

33 Years of Sobriety

Lowe also discusses his 33 years of sobriety, which he considers a significant contributor to his health and longevity. He points out not only the health advantages of avoiding alcohol but also the caloric benefits, which indirectly aid in maintaining his physical fitness. His sobriety, he underscores, is a choice that has brought him true happiness and fulfillment.

Gratitude: A Cornerstone of Lowe’s Routine

Each day, Lowe practices gratitude by starting with a prayer and a gratitude list. This list includes consistent elements like family, health, sobriety, his four dogs, and the joy of his work. This practice, he believes, plays a pivotal role in maintaining his overall wellbeing and mental health. The author of the article also shares his own sleep habits and highlights the positive impact of reducing alcohol intake and maintaining a daily gratitude list on his health.