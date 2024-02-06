Rob Liefeld, Co-Creator of Deadpool, Announces Retirement

Rob Liefeld, the esteemed co-creator of Deadpool, has announced his retirement from the Deadpool comics. Liefeld, who has drawn over 143 covers and about a thousand pages of interior art, has cited various reasons for his decision, including age, health issues, and a desire to explore other projects.

Liefeld's Last Hurrah

Liefeld is currently working on his last Deadpool story, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2024. Despite stepping back, he remains optimistic about the quality of his work and the positive reaction from his audience. His decision to retire has been confirmed through social media, with the promise of providing more insight in an upcoming episode of his comic book podcast.

Recognizing the Inevitable

In his announcement, Liefeld compared his situation to other comic creators who have stepped away from their famous creations. He acknowledged the signs of aging in his artistic work, expressing his reluctance to overstay his welcome with the character and audience. Despite this, the comic creator still exudes confidence about his work's quality and the positive reception from his audience.

Health Scare and Its Impact

Liefeld also mentioned a recent health scare involving shingles that impaired his ability to draw. This experience served as a wake-up call, prompting him to reevaluate his priorities and future in the industry. He plans to complete his current commitments, but will slow down and contemplate his priorities by the end of the year.

The Legacy of Deadpool

Over his 33-year career, Liefeld has had a significant impact on the comic book industry, particularly with the creation of Deadpool. Despite his retirement from the character, audiences can still look forward to the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie, which is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024.

As Liefeld steps away from Deadpool, he leaves behind a legacy that will continue to resonate with fans and fellow artists, demonstrating his profound influence on the industry.