en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities

The provisional numbers of 2023 have been released by the New Zealand police, indicating a year of contrasting realities on the country’s roads. The overall road death count has descended to 340, marking a decrease from the previous year’s toll of 374. However, the holiday road toll, with two days remaining, has already reached 21, mirroring the count from the last year’s holiday season.

Key Causes of Road Fatalities

The primary contributors to these tragic occurrences have been identified as speed, alcohol and drug impairment, and distractions, prompting a stern reminder for New Zealanders to exercise caution while driving, particularly during the bustling summer travel period. The public is urged to uphold safety measures – such as wearing seatbelts, planning trips, driving sober, and resting when fatigued – to preserve lives on the road.

Response from the Automobile Association

The Automobile Association (AA) has voiced its concerns, asserting that despite the dip in the road toll, the rate remains alarmingly high, with nearly one death per day. This rate is significantly above the levels observed a decade ago. Research undertaken by the AA Research Foundation underlines the advantages of upgrading roads with modern design and safety features, including barriers which are known to improve crash outcomes.

Police Action and Recommendations

Superintendent Steve Greally, from the Police’s national road policing centre, pointed out that a majority of road trauma occurs on roads with speed limits exceeding 80km/h. To combat this, police presence and enforcement have been doubled over the past year, aiming to deter poor driving decisions and increase the likelihood of apprehending offenders. The underlying goal remains to bring the country’s roads closer to the government’s ‘Road to Zero’ aspirations and drastically reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

0
Health New Zealand Safety
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action

By Mazhar Abbas

Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024

By Nimrah Khatoon

Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience

By Mazhar Abbas

Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare

By Safak Costu

Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion ...
@Fitness · 2 mins
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion ...
heart comment 0
New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals

By Geeta Pillai

New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals
Elle King Shines at Nashville’s Big Bash with New Look and Dynamic Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Elle King Shines at Nashville's Big Bash with New Look and Dynamic Performance
FORDA Raises Concern Over Faculty Recruitment in India’s Medical Institutions

By Dil Bar Irshad

FORDA Raises Concern Over Faculty Recruitment in India's Medical Institutions
COVID-19 Cases Resurge in India Amidst New Variant and Cold Weather

By Dil Bar Irshad

COVID-19 Cases Resurge in India Amidst New Variant and Cold Weather
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
12 seconds
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
19 seconds
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
35 seconds
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
2 mins
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
2 mins
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy
2 mins
Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy
Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare
2 mins
Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion
3 mins
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion
Malaysia's Election Commission Considers Redelineation Exercise in Sarawak
3 mins
Malaysia's Election Commission Considers Redelineation Exercise in Sarawak
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
4 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
7 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
27 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
30 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
33 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
42 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
45 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app