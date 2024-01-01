Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities

The provisional numbers of 2023 have been released by the New Zealand police, indicating a year of contrasting realities on the country’s roads. The overall road death count has descended to 340, marking a decrease from the previous year’s toll of 374. However, the holiday road toll, with two days remaining, has already reached 21, mirroring the count from the last year’s holiday season.

Key Causes of Road Fatalities

The primary contributors to these tragic occurrences have been identified as speed, alcohol and drug impairment, and distractions, prompting a stern reminder for New Zealanders to exercise caution while driving, particularly during the bustling summer travel period. The public is urged to uphold safety measures – such as wearing seatbelts, planning trips, driving sober, and resting when fatigued – to preserve lives on the road.

Response from the Automobile Association

The Automobile Association (AA) has voiced its concerns, asserting that despite the dip in the road toll, the rate remains alarmingly high, with nearly one death per day. This rate is significantly above the levels observed a decade ago. Research undertaken by the AA Research Foundation underlines the advantages of upgrading roads with modern design and safety features, including barriers which are known to improve crash outcomes.

Police Action and Recommendations

Superintendent Steve Greally, from the Police’s national road policing centre, pointed out that a majority of road trauma occurs on roads with speed limits exceeding 80km/h. To combat this, police presence and enforcement have been doubled over the past year, aiming to deter poor driving decisions and increase the likelihood of apprehending offenders. The underlying goal remains to bring the country’s roads closer to the government’s ‘Road to Zero’ aspirations and drastically reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries by 2030.