Rivers State NMA Cracks Down on Fake Doctor Operating with Forged Credentials

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Rivers State recently made headlines with the arrest of Echi Michael, a man who had been illicitly practicing as a medical doctor for over two years using falsified credentials. This incident has sparked a renewed debate on the prevalence of quackery within the medical profession and the measures being taken to combat it.

Unveiling the Impostor

Acting on a tip-off, the NMA's vigilant anti-quackery committee, led by Dr. Ebbi Robinson, Dr. Hope Avundaa, and Dr. Edmund Anufuro, apprehended Michael as he attempted to secure a position at the Port Harcourt Military Hospital. Investigations revealed that Michael, a Banking and Finance graduate from the Cross River State University of Technology, had submitted a fraudulent application for an NMA Rivers State Identity Card, including a counterfeit MBBS Certificate from the University of Port Harcourt dated 2017 and a fake MDCN full registration certificate from 2023. These revelations have brought to light the sophisticated lengths to which individuals may go to infiltrate the medical sector.

Combatting Medical Quackery

The arrest of Echi Michael underscores the persistent challenge of medical quackery in Nigeria. The NMA's proactive stance in Rivers State is part of a broader initiative to safeguard the public from the dangers posed by unqualified practitioners. Stakeholders have long voiced concerns over the detrimental impact of quackery on patient safety and the overall integrity of the healthcare system. The training of auxiliary nurses by private doctors, without proper accreditation, has been cited as a significant contributor to this issue. The NMA and other health sector stakeholders are calling for stringent measures, including enhanced surveillance and rigorous verification processes, to deter unqualified individuals from masquerading as healthcare professionals.

Implications for Public Health and Safety

The apprehension of a fake doctor in Rivers State is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within the healthcare system. It not only exposes the public to potential harm but also erodes trust in medical institutions. The NMA's efforts to clamp down on quackery are crucial in maintaining the high standards expected of the medical profession. As the case progresses to prosecution, it serves as a deterrent to others contemplating similar deceit. Furthermore, this incident amplifies the urgent need for collaborative efforts among government agencies, professional bodies, and the public to fortify the healthcare sector against fraudulent practices.

The saga of the fake doctor in Rivers State is a wake-up call, highlighting the critical importance of vigilance, both within the medical community and among the general public, to ensure that healthcare services are provided by qualified and competent professionals. As the NMA continues its crackdown on quackery, it is imperative for all stakeholders to support these endeavors, safeguarding the health and well-being of the populace.