Risky Business: Jamalpur General Hospital Continues Operations in Declared Unsafe Building

In a concerning development, Jamalpur General Hospital's one-storey building, declared unsafe by the Public Works Department (PWD) in January 2021, continues to host outdoor patient treatments despite the evident risk. The decision to keep utilizing the dilapidated structure, built in 1961, comes as the hospital lacks an alternative facility to cater to the daily influx of approximately 1,500 patients seeking outpatient services.

Ignoring Warnings: A Dangerous Gamble

Despite the clear directive from PWD to vacate the premises for safety reasons, the hospital authority's decision to persist in using the building exposes both patients and staff to significant hazards. Recent visits and observations have revealed numerous cracks in the walls and ceilings, with rainwater seepage exacerbating the building's condition, especially during the monsoon season. The compromised integrity of the structure has already led to several incidents where patients were injured by falling plaster.

Voices from Within: Concerns and Fears Unveiled

Medical staff, including Aminul Haque, a medical technologist at the hospital's blood bank, express constant fear of the building collapsing while they are on duty. Shamim Iftekhar, the resident medical officer, emphasized the urgent need to cease using the building due to the inherent risks. The hospital's plea for a safer working environment is echoed by FM Ashraful Awal, a sub-divisional engineer of PWD, who mentioned that a proposal for constructing a new building has been forwarded to the health ministry, signaling a potential solution on the horizon.

The Road Ahead: Awaiting Action

The scenario at Jamalpur General Hospital underscores a pressing issue of neglect and the urgent need for governmental intervention to ensure the safety of both patients and healthcare workers. As the healthcare facility teeters on the brink of a potential disaster, the question remains as to when the authorities will act decisively to rectify the situation. The story of Jamalpur General Hospital serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining and promptly addressing the infrastructure needs of medical institutions, prioritizing the well-being of the community it serves.