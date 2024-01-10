en English
Health

Risks of DIY Dental Hacks Trending on TikTok: Professionals Urge Caution

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
A dangerous trend is sweeping across TikTok, where users are sharing do-it-yourself dental hacks, often promoting hazardous practices that could trigger serious oral health problems. These videos recommend techniques such as homemade teeth whitening with hydrogen peroxide and baking soda, oil pulling with sesame or coconut oil as an alternative to brushing and flossing, using clear rubber bands to bridge gaps between teeth, home-based teeth cutting or filing, and crafting DIY fillings with heated, molded plastic beads.

The Risks of DIY Dental Hacks

Dental professionals are sounding the alarm about these practices, warning of the harms they can cause, including gum burns, tooth nerve damage, infections, and irreversible tooth damage. Hydrogen peroxide, a common household chemical often suggested for homemade teeth whitening, can be toxic in high doses, leading to potential poisoning. The trend of oil pulling is also causing concern as it is not a substitute for proper oral hygiene, and can leave users vulnerable to dental decay and gum diseases.

Consequences of Unprofessional Dental Procedures

Trying to close teeth gaps with bands can result in infections and potential tooth loss, while cutting or filing teeth without the appropriate equipment can expose sensitive layers of the teeth, leading to severe toothaches or necessitating root canal treatment. DIY fillings, often touted as a quick fix, are ineffective and can allow cavities to fester and grow, potentially causing more harm than good.

Professional Dental Care: An Irreplaceable Necessity

Despite the appeal of cost-saving tips seen on TikTok, dental experts are urging users to avoid these DIY methods and seek professional dental care instead. They caution that these shortcuts can lead to long-term damage and more expensive treatments down the line. Professional dental care provides the necessary expertise and safe practices that cannot be duplicated at home. This burgeoning trend, while potentially alluring for its perceived ease and budget-friendliness, is a dangerous gamble with oral health that could have lasting consequences.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

