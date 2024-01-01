en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action

In an alarming revelation, Prof Nicola Ranger, the Royal College of Nursing’s (RCN) director of nursing, has raised a red flag on the rising menace of violence and aggression encountered by nurses in the National Health Service (NHS). This surge in patient misconduct, marked by acts as appalling as spitting and punching, is primarily driven by frustrations over escalating treatment delays intensified by the Covid pandemic.

The Escalating Crisis at NHS

The aftereffects of this situation are far-reaching and concerning, leading to a significant exodus of nurses from the profession. Over the past year, the RCN has witnessed a 21% spike in reported cases of abuse, with more than half involving patient misconduct, and the majority being physical in nature. Prof Ranger elucidates a shift in public attitude towards NHS staff in the post-pandemic era, with heightened frustrations rapidly morphing into aggression.

Heightened Vulnerability of Nurses

Adding fuel to the fire, staff shortages are leaving nurses exposed and vulnerable during their shifts. Prof Ranger has issued a clarion call for governmental intervention to address the twin crises of abuse and nursing shortage. She underscores that the current pay award is not only inadequate but also perceived as a gross undervaluation of the nurses’ work. Despite the government’s proclamation of an increase in nursing staff, there still exists a high number of nurse vacancies.

Call for Urgent Action

Corroborating Prof Ranger’s concerns, Caroline Nokes, chair of the women and equalities select committee, characterizes the violence against nurses as ‘horrific.’ The Department of Health and Social Care has been solicited for a comment on the matter. As the NHS grapples with the longest strike in its 75-year history, the situation on the ground is rapidly deteriorating. The looming threat of flu and winter illnesses, coupled with rising staff absences due to coronavirus, are set to exacerbate the pressure on services that are already on the brink.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman

By BNN Correspondents

New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings

By Geeta Pillai

TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle

By Justice Nwafor

Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident

By Salman Khan

Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Conce ...
@Health · 8 mins
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Conce ...
heart comment 0
Philippines’ Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy
Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations
Tragic Loss Highlights the Dilemma of Private Healthcare Costs

By Quadri Adejumo

Tragic Loss Highlights the Dilemma of Private Healthcare Costs
Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move

By BNN Correspondents

Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move
Latest Headlines
World News
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
16 seconds
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
19 seconds
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions
24 seconds
Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions
Revealed: How Australia Was Led into the Iraq War
29 seconds
Revealed: How Australia Was Led into the Iraq War
US Lawmakers Divided over Uganda's Anti-Gay Legislation
2 mins
US Lawmakers Divided over Uganda's Anti-Gay Legislation
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings
3 mins
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
5 mins
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
7 mins
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
8 mins
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app