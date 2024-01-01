Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action

In an alarming revelation, Prof Nicola Ranger, the Royal College of Nursing’s (RCN) director of nursing, has raised a red flag on the rising menace of violence and aggression encountered by nurses in the National Health Service (NHS). This surge in patient misconduct, marked by acts as appalling as spitting and punching, is primarily driven by frustrations over escalating treatment delays intensified by the Covid pandemic.

The Escalating Crisis at NHS

The aftereffects of this situation are far-reaching and concerning, leading to a significant exodus of nurses from the profession. Over the past year, the RCN has witnessed a 21% spike in reported cases of abuse, with more than half involving patient misconduct, and the majority being physical in nature. Prof Ranger elucidates a shift in public attitude towards NHS staff in the post-pandemic era, with heightened frustrations rapidly morphing into aggression.

Heightened Vulnerability of Nurses

Adding fuel to the fire, staff shortages are leaving nurses exposed and vulnerable during their shifts. Prof Ranger has issued a clarion call for governmental intervention to address the twin crises of abuse and nursing shortage. She underscores that the current pay award is not only inadequate but also perceived as a gross undervaluation of the nurses’ work. Despite the government’s proclamation of an increase in nursing staff, there still exists a high number of nurse vacancies.

Call for Urgent Action

Corroborating Prof Ranger’s concerns, Caroline Nokes, chair of the women and equalities select committee, characterizes the violence against nurses as ‘horrific.’ The Department of Health and Social Care has been solicited for a comment on the matter. As the NHS grapples with the longest strike in its 75-year history, the situation on the ground is rapidly deteriorating. The looming threat of flu and winter illnesses, coupled with rising staff absences due to coronavirus, are set to exacerbate the pressure on services that are already on the brink.