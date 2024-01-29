Rising Prevalence of Neurodevelopmental Disorders: A Closer Look at the Factors

In recent years, the incidence of neurodevelopmental disorders in children has seen a marked increase, with urban areas reporting a significant prevalence. The rise can be attributed to heightened awareness and improved medical facilities. A recent population-based study has unveiled startling figures, indicating that 9.2% of children aged 2-6 years and 13.6% of children aged 6-9 years are affected by such disorders.

Common Neurodevelopmental Disorders in Children

According to Dr. Rajni Farmania, a Senior Consultant in Pediatric Neurology, various conditions including childhood epilepsy, developmental delay, cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), childhood migraine, neuroinfectious, and autoimmune disorders are frequently diagnosed in children. These disorders are often the result of a blend of genetic predisposition and environmental risk factors.

Recent advancements in diagnostic testing have substantially enhanced our understanding of infectious, immune, and genetic causes of neurological disorders. These advances have made it possible to detect genetic disorders even during pregnancy. Early detection plays a vital role in preventing the birth of children with these disorders.

Studies Shed Light on ASD and ADHD

A study focused on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in Vietnamese children unveiled a broad phenotypic spectrum and the identification of pathogenic mutations potentially linked to more severe symptoms of autism. It also provided statistics on ASD's global prevalence, indicating higher prevalence in males and among Asian Americans owing to increased visibility and public awareness. The study underscored the need for standardized genetic screening techniques for ASD diagnosis and proper education of clinicians and parents about ASD in the context of specific Asian cultural factors.

Another study examining the association between threatened miscarriage and neurodevelopmental disorders such as ASD and ADHD in offspring by age 14 years found a potential link. Children exposed to threatened miscarriage in utero were more likely to develop ASD and ADHD by the age of 14 years, underscoring the need for increased developmental screening of infants exposed to threatened miscarriage to allow for early intervention and improved neurodevelopmental outcomes.