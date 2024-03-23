Rising Polio Threat in Pakistan: 71 Cases Detected, Urgent Vaccination Calls Amplified

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan faces a rising threat from poliovirus, with 71 positive environmental samples reported this year, signaling an urgent need for enhanced vaccination efforts. The recent detection of 15 positive samples within three days has set off alarm bells, especially as the high transmission season of poliovirus looms. Key health officials and the Federal Secretary for Health underscore the critical importance of vaccination to combat this incurable disease primarily affecting children.

Alarming Increase in Polio Cases

According to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), the recent detections include samples from Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan, Quetta, and Faisalabad. These samples are linked to the YB3A poliovirus genetic cluster, which re-entered Pakistan from Afghanistan. With the high transmission season approaching, there's a heightened risk of new infections among unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children, emphasizing the need for comprehensive vaccination campaigns.

Health Officials' Call to Action

Amidst the rising polio detections, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, the Federal Secretary for Health, emphasized polio's incurable nature and the devastating lifelong effects it entails. He highlighted the paramount importance of repeated oral polio vaccinations as the only safeguard against the virus. The government's proactive approach is evident in the execution of two nationwide polio campaigns already this year, targeting millions of children under five. Upcoming vaccination efforts aim to cover over eight million children in 26 districts, marking a critical step in combating the poliovirus spread.

Nationwide Response to Polio Emergence

The Pakistan Polio Programme's robust response to the polio emergence includes meticulous planning and execution of vaccination campaigns, even amidst challenging conditions. With the high transmission season's onset, the program's strategic efforts are crucial for mitigating the risk of poliovirus spread. The collaboration between health officials, caregivers, and the community is vital for achieving a polio-free Pakistan, ensuring every child receives the necessary protection against this crippling disease.

As Pakistan grapples with the resurgence of poliovirus, the collective efforts of the government, health organizations, and the community play a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation's children. The ongoing and upcoming vaccination campaigns are a beacon of hope in the relentless fight against polio, embodying a united front to eradicate this disease from the country once and for all.