Rising Life Expectancy Calls for Robust Financial and Healthcare Planning

The advent of scientific and medical breakthroughs has significantly bolstered life expectancy, prompting an urgent call for comprehensive financial planning and robust healthcare services. These are crucial to ensure a high quality of life during the extended retirement years. Personal savings and private insurance serve as cornerstones to manage the health-related challenges and financial demands that invariably accompany aging.

(Read Also: Fungal Diversity in European Arable Lands Falls Short of Grasslands: Study)

A Tale of Two Retirees

Consider the experiences of Juan Manuel F. and Gloria P., a couple from Barcelona. Juan Manuel, grappling with osteoarthritis, found an ally in MAPFRE Dependency Insurance. This policy furnishes him with a monthly lifelong benefit, allowing him to navigate his mobility issues without financial strain. Gloria, on the other hand, suffered a hip fracture. However, her Senior 55 Accident Insurance came to her rescue, providing compensation and facilitating home assistance that spans a spectrum of needs from personal care to rehabilitation.

The ‘Senior Generation’ Answer

With nearly 1.4 million dependent individuals in Spain, not all of whom have access to public benefits, insurance company MAPFRE has risen to the occasion. In 2020, they launched the ‘Senior Generation’ service catering to those aged 55 and above. This initiative is driven by research pinpointing the primary concerns for this demographic: savings and retirement, self-dependency, and health.

(Read Also: Financial Lures of the World: Destinations Paying You to Relocate)

Comprehensive Coverage for the Elderly

The comprehensive ‘Senior Generation’ offer comprises insurance products, benefits derived from the Club MAPFRE loyalty program, and services from Savia and MULTIMAP. These address healthcare needs and home adaptations for the elderly, thus providing a holistic solution to the challenges posed by increased longevity.

On the other side of the Atlantic, insights from Capitaliz founder Craig West highlight the need for managing business exits in an age of longevity. As the average life expectancy of a U.S. based Baby Boomer has extended drastically, retirement planning has taken center stage. Factors such as legacy stewardship versus financial harvest, new exit strategies, business complexity, and the evolving dynamics of family-owned businesses have emerged as significant considerations in this narrative of extended life spans.

Read More