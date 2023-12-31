Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations

In an incident that shook the nation, Jeni Larmour, a fresh 18-year-old student, tragically met her untimely demise on her first night at Newcastle University, having consumed a lethal dose of ketamine. This heartbreaking occurrence has motivated Jeni’s mother, Sandra, to strive relentlessly for amplifying awareness among parents about the dangers of drug abuse and to push for more stringent government regulations against such substances.

Ketamine Surge Amid Cost of Living Crisis

The escalating use of ketamine, particularly among the youth, has been linked to its relative affordability and accessibility, especially during the existing cost of living crisis. The number of ketamine possession investigations has seen a massive increase of 89% since 2018, yet a meagre 31 dealers faced charges last year. This disparity raises questions about the effectiveness of the legal measures in place to combat the illicit drug trade.

Government Action and Reclassification of Ketamine

Addressing this grave issue, Policing Minister Chris Philp expressed that a possible review is being contemplated to reclassify ketamine, currently a Class B drug, as a Class A substance, should a systemic problem be identified. This move could potentially deliver a significant blow to the rampant use of this substance.

Ketamine’s Popularity and Health Concerns

Ketamine, initially used as an anaesthetic in veterinary medicine, has risen to become the fourth most popular illegal drug in the UK. Its widespread usage is alarmingly high among 16 to 24-year-olds. This growth in consumption has triggered concerns over its potential health impacts. Users may experience memory and concentration issues, and in severe cases, they can develop a condition known as ketamine cystitis, which severely affects the bladder. Experts also caution against the dangers of combining ketamine with other substances like alcohol and the risk of it being adulterated with other harmful drugs.