Rising Fears Among Black Women Post-Abortion Rights Overturn: Poll Reveals Deep Concerns

Nearly two years following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, a significant portion of Black women of reproductive age express growing fears for their safety and health. A recent poll conducted by In Our Own Voice: National Black Women's Reproductive Justice Agenda with PerryUndem uncovers startling insights, revealing that nearly 40 percent of Black women feel less safe contemplating pregnancy, with a concerning number considering the legal risks tied to pregnancy-related issues in restrictive states.

Disparities in Healthcare at the Heart of Fear

Black women's fears are not unfounded, with studies indicating that they are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes compared to their white counterparts. This alarming statistic is further compounded by the fact that Black infants face twice the risk of dying within their first year. Experts point to systemic racism within the healthcare system as a significant contributor to these disparities, often dismissing or undervaluing Black women's symptoms and health concerns.

Abortion Access: A Crucial Issue for Black Voters

In light of the Supreme Court's actions, abortion access has surged as a pivotal issue for Black voters, especially in this election year. The poll highlights that Black voters are six times more likely to support candidates who advocate for abortion access. Furthermore, a vast majority, 77 percent, believe abortion should remain legal in most cases, with nearly 80 percent supporting state amendments to safeguard decisions about pregnancy, including abortion.

Call for Comprehensive Reproductive Justice Policies

Regina Davis Moss emphasizes the urgent need for life-saving policies that support Black women's reproductive health decisions. The demand extends beyond restoring Roe v. Wade, advocating for the full spectrum of reproductive care to be affordable and accessible, starting with contraception. The poll's results underscore the importance of elected officials committing to a Reproductive Justice policy framework that resonates with and mobilizes the Black community.

As the debate over reproductive rights continues, the voices of Black women and voters remain crucial in shaping the future landscape of reproductive justice and healthcare. The findings from this poll not only highlight the immediate concerns and fears but also call for a broader conversation on ensuring safety, equity, and access in reproductive health.