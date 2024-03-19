Rising Dengue Incidence Costs India, Sri Lanka Billions: Economic Toll and Health Crisis

The increasing incidence of dengue in India and Sri Lanka is causing not only a significant health crisis but also a hefty economic burden on these South Asian nations. Experts estimate the annual losses to be in billions, highlighting the dire economic consequences of this affliction caused by a virus spread through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito species. This situation is exacerbated as the sweltering heat sweeps across regions like Colombo, severely impacting individuals' livelihoods and the broader economy.

Understanding the Economic Impact

In 2023, India officially recorded nearly 95,000 cases and 91 deaths by September 17, while Sri Lanka reported over 80,000 cases and 47 deaths by the first week of December last year. These staggering numbers underscore the relentless onslaught of dengue each year, with substantial strains on healthcare systems and families, especially those reliant on daily wages. The economic burden includes not only direct medical costs but also indirect costs associated with absenteeism from work, leading to a significant loss of productivity in both agricultural and industrial sectors.

Direct and Indirect Costs Explored

A cost analysis study in southern Sri Lanka estimated direct medical costs per hospitalized dengue patient at USD 233.76, with costs soaring to USD 733.46 for complications requiring intensive care. Households bear approximately 77.29% of the monthly income on average for dengue-related expenses. In India, a systemic analysis indicates a cost of USD 5.71 billion from 2013 to 2016, highlighting a substantially higher economic impact compared to Sri Lanka. These costs encompass medical care, laboratory investigations, medications, and travel expenses, among others.

Long-term Consequences and Call for Action

The long-term consequences of dengue, particularly in pediatric infections leading to school absenteeism, potentially impact future earnings. The need for hospitalization in severe cases adds up expenses for both individuals and the healthcare system. Experts warn that the economic impact in South Asia will be higher in the future than in the past due to the changing epidemiology of the disease. This situation calls for immediate action, emphasizing the benefits that substantial control of this neglected tropical disease would bring to the region.