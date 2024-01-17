Rising Demand for Home Health Care Services in Delaware: Challenges and Responses

Delaware, the sixth oldest state in the U.S., is witnessing a surging demand for home health care services, a trend predominantly driven by its growing aging population. Ann Painter, senior vice president of ChristianaCare HomeHealth & Community Services, who has been in the home health care sector for over two decades, acknowledges the increasing preference and comfort of patients to receive care at home. This pattern is expected to continue until 2040 or beyond.

Addressing the Increasing Need

To cater to this escalating need, ChristianaCare and Beebe Healthcare have both rolled out programs specifically designed for older patients and those who are medically unable to leave their homes. However, the rising demand for home health care services has brought about several challenges. The state needs more facilities, a skilled and competent workforce, and effective solutions to combat issues related to connectivity and social determinants of health in rural areas.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Workforce

The COVID-19 pandemic has further strained the healthcare industry's workforce. Nursing homes have been particularly hit hard, with staff losses and recruitment difficulties. Despite these hurdles, there has been a notable increase in the number of licensed adult and gerontology nurse practitioners.

ChristianaCare's HomeHealth Program

ChristianaCare's HomeHealth program, established in 1922, has been instrumental in addressing this demand. With over 800 caregivers and 160,000 home visits annually, the program's impact is widespread. To enhance patient care, ChristianaCare is now investing in technologies such as robotic assistance. Additionally, it's developing programs to train new graduates and establish residencies to meet the home health sector's burgeoning requirement for healthcare professionals.

Long-Term Care Industry's Challenges

Despite these efforts, the long-term care industry continues to grapple with significant challenges. Medicaid and Medicare's inadequate coverage of long-term services has necessitated additional senior housing units and a trained workforce, as projected by the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care. The solution lies in a collaborative approach, requiring hospitals, home care systems, and educational institutions to join forces in addressing the rising healthcare needs of Delaware's aging population.