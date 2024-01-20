Rising Death Toll in Spain: The Controversial Painkiller Metamizole Under Scrutiny

In the heart of Spain, a contentious painkiller, metamizole—commercially dubbed as Nolotil—is causing a stir due to its alarming rise in fatal side effects. The most recent casualty is Mark Brooks, a British expatriate who succumbed after a routine injection for his golf-related shoulder pain spiraled into multiple organ failure and septic shock.

The Fight for Justice

Summer Moses, Brooks' partner, is not alone in her grief. Teaming up with the Association of Drug Affected Patients (ADAF), she is part of a growing chorus of voices seeking justice and raising awareness about the dangers of Nolotil. Metamizole, although proscribed in over 30 countries—including the UK—continues to be dispensed in Spain, even in the face of mounting warnings.

Unheeded Warnings and Rising Death Toll

Spanish health authorities have acknowledged the risk of agranulocytosis—a severe depletion of white blood cells—linked to the drug, but deem it exceedingly rare. However, the death toll tells a different story. British nationals Mary Ward, Susan Earwaker, Billy Smyth, and Lorna Vincent, all fell victim to the drug's severe adverse reactions.

Disparity in Risk Assessment

Emerging research suggests that certain populations, such as the British, may have a higher risk of agranulocytosis from metamizole. Despite acknowledging the possibility of side effects, the manufacturer Boehringer Ingelheim has been criticized for not adequately communicating these risks to patients. The Spanish medicines agency, AEMPS, continues to assert that the benefits of Nolotil outweigh its risks, a stance at odds with international perspectives on the drug's safety.