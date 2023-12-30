en English
Gaming

Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:25 pm EST
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action

In a revealing trend, the National Centre for Gaming Disorders in the UK has reported a significant uptick in the number of children treated for gaming addiction. The figure has dramatically climbed from 62 children in 2020 to 155 in 2023, equating to an average of three new cases per week. This data comes from the clinic operated by the Central and North West London NHS Trust, highlighting an alarming issue that needs attention.

Popular Video Games and Rising Addiction

The clinic has identified several popular video games linked with these increasing addiction cases. They span a wide range of genres, including EA Sports FIFA (sports simulation), League of Legends (multiplayer online battle arena), Overwatch (first-person shooter), Roblox (game creation system), Fortnite (battle royale), and Minecraft (world-building platform). These games have engrossed countless young gamers worldwide, making it crucial to promote responsible gaming habits.

Addressing the Disorder

The clinic provides online sessions for affected gamers and their families, aiming to tackle the disorder, which can severely disrupt children’s lives. The repercussions extend beyond the virtual realm, leading to the avoidance of school or work, incidents of familial violence, and even family breakdowns. Professor Henrietta Bowden-Jones, the clinic’s founder, shed light on the substantial harm gaming disorders can inflict.

Recognizing Gaming Addiction as a Problem

Lee Fernandes from the UK Addiction Treatment Group underscored the necessity of acknowledging gaming addiction as a serious problem and the importance of seeking help. Concurrently, the Association of UK Games and Interactive Entertainment has recognized the widespread popularity of video games. In response, the industry has committed to funding a three-year, £1million campaign to encourage responsible gaming practices, demonstrating a proactive approach to mitigate the growing issue.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

