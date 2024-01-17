Rising Cancer Diagnoses in Young Adults: A Troubling Trend

At the age of 34, Josh Herting encountered the unexpected during a business trip in Vermont. A diagnosis of stage III colon cancer shook his world, despite the absence of pain and his commitment to a healthy lifestyle. His early detection was marked by clotted blood in his stool, a symptom that sounded alarm bells for a disease often associated with older age. Herting's story mirrors a troubling trend highlighted in a recent American Cancer Society report, which paints a portrait of rising cancer diagnoses among younger adults.

A Grim Reality: Rising Cancer Incidence in Young Adults

Published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, the report draws attention to a disturbing pattern – a rise in overall cancer incidence among individuals under 50 from 1995 to 2020. This trend is not reflected in older age groups, suggesting a unique shift in the age dynamics of cancer patients. The report also raises concern over cancers lacking clear guidelines for screening, such as pancreatic and gastric cancers, leading to fears that the surge in young-onset diseases may propel higher incidences in older ages.

Colorectal Cancer: A Silent Killer Among Young Adults

Undergoing surgery and chemotherapy at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Herting battled his disease and emerged victorious. Today, five years of being cancer-free punctuate his life, albeit with residual side effects from the treatment. His journey resonates loudly, underscoring the critical importance of early detection. This is particularly true for colorectal cancer, a disease that now tops the chart as the leading cause of cancer death in men under 50 and the second in women under 50, behind only breast cancer.

Experts Sound the Alarm: Time for a Greater Understanding

Voicing concern over this demographic shift, experts like Dr. William Dahut of the American Cancer Society and Dr. Scott Kopetz of MD Anderson Cancer Center underscore the pressing need to delve deeper into this issue. They emphasize that it's crucial to understand the reasons behind this trend, particularly at a time when current screening guidelines recommend commencement at age 45. This, they argue, is a challenge that needs to be addressed head-on, in a bid to nip this growing problem in the bud and safeguard future generations.