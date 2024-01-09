en English
Health

Rising Breast Cancer Cases in India Highlighted at AICOG 2024 Conference

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
In India, breast cancer has emerged as the most prevalent cancer affecting women. The nation reports nearly 200,000 new cases every year, painting a grim picture of the healthcare scenario. However, the battle against this life-threatening disease is significantly marred by the lack of awareness and absence of a robust population-based screening program. This has alarmingly led to over 60% of women presenting at advanced stages of breast cancer, with many tragically losing their lives within a year of diagnosis.

Unveiling the Crisis at AICOG 2024

The stark realities concerning breast cancer in India were brought to light at the 66th annual conference of the All India Congress of Obstetrics & Gynecology (AICOG 2024). Dr. P. Raghu Ram, the Founder, Director, and CEO of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, underscored these concerns, drawing attention to the critical role of gynecologists in early breast cancer detection.

Gynecologists: The First Line of Defence

Dr. Ram stressed that any woman presenting with a breast lump should mandatorily undergo a ‘triple assessment.’ This includes a clinical examination, a mammography, and an ultrasound-guided core needle biopsy. This comprehensive assessment is vital to accurately confirm or rule out breast cancer, thereby enabling timely treatment.

Notable Participants of AICOG 2024

The conference saw the participation of several distinguished figures. Among them were Dr. Shantha Kumari, the Chairperson of AICOG 2024, Prof Anne-Beatrice Kihara, the president of the International Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology (FIGO), and Amala Akkineni, the patron of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation. Other attendees included Damayanthi, a retired IAS Officer and breast cancer survivor, and Professor Frank Louwen, the president-elect of FIGO.

The conference served as a clarion call for a concerted effort in breast cancer awareness and diagnosis. Only through a combined endeavour can we hope to turn the tide against this aggressive disease and secure a healthier future for the women of India.

Health
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

