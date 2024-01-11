Rising Adult ADHD Diagnoses: The Urgent Call for U.S. Guidelines

With a vivid illustration of her tumultuous childhood in the Caribbean, Fiona Edwards casts a spotlight on the struggles faced by those living with undiagnosed attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Labeled as ‘unteachable,’ her educators, lacking understanding and training, only added to her woes. It was not until she was in her early 30s that she received a formal diagnosis of ADHD, her journey emblematic of a larger, nationwide issue.

ADHD Diagnoses in Adults on the Rise

The diagnosis of ADHD in adults in the U.S. is witnessing a steep rise, outpacing the rate among children. This trend underscores the urgent need for more precise diagnostic and treatment guidelines for adults. The shortage of Adderall, the most common drug for ADHD treatment, during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, when the number of adults seeking medication for ADHD soared, brought this need into sharp focus.

The Absence of U.S. Guidelines for Adult ADHD Diagnosis

The U.S. currently lacks guidelines for adult ADHD diagnosis, an absence that Dr. David Goodman from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine emphasizes. The American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) has taken up the mantle to develop these guidelines. The process, however, is intricate and extensive, involving research, vetting, public commentary, and peer review before being considered for endorsement by psychiatric associations.

Impact of Telemedicine and the Path Ahead

The surge in ADHD diagnoses among adults has been partly fueled by the boom in telemedicine during the pandemic. While improving mental health care access, it has also raised concerns about inaccurate diagnoses and prescriptions. Untreated ADHD in adults can have grave consequences, including substance abuse, unemployment, and mental health issues. Therefore, these looming guidelines from APSARD could herald a new era of informed treatment, better insurance coverage, and uniformity in diagnosing and treating adult ADHD across the country.

Personal stories like Fiona Edwards and Kristine Streett serve as both cautionary tales and examples of hope. They underscore the challenges faced when ADHD is not correctly diagnosed and the potential for positive outcomes when it is managed effectively. As Edwards navigates her life with ADHD, she highlights the importance of diagnosis and understanding in overcoming the hurdles and succeeding in the personal and professional realms.