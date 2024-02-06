Rise in Cosmetic Procedures: Professional Treatments vs. At-Home Beauty Devices

As revealed by the 2023 RealSelf Culture Report, nearly a quarter of Americans have undergone at least one cosmetic procedure. From board-certified plastic surgeons to treatments at med spas, the popularity of cosmetic procedures is on the rise. However, with the effectiveness of these procedures comes a hefty price tag, ranging from a few hundred to thousands of dollars for treatments like facelifts, injectables such as Botox, microneedling, dermal fillers, and electrolysis for hair removal.

The Rise of At-Home Beauty Devices

Given the high costs of professional treatments, many are turning to at-home beauty devices as a more affordable alternative. These devices, which include microcurrent technology, lasers, dermarollers, LED light therapy, and at-home hair removal tools, may offer less dramatic results but are less costly in the long run. Some of these devices have even received FDA clearance and are backed by clinical studies.

What Experts Say

Experts, however, caution that these devices should be used with realistic expectations. Consistent use and thorough research before purchasing are also recommended. Consumers should look for FDA clearance and reputable reviews when considering these devices. On the other hand, some treatments, such as at-home filler systems, can be dangerous and are not advised.

Choosing Between Professional and At-Home Treatments

While at-home beauty devices offer a more affordable alternative, those seeking more impactful results might prefer to save for professional services. Free consultations are recommended when considering procedures. The decision ultimately depends on individual preferences, budget, and how dramatic the desired results are.